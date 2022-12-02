ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green

UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

UTEP cruises past Northern New Mexico for sixth win of season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days ago, UTEP saw their five-game win streak come to an end. The worst part about it was that the Miners saw that streak get snapped by their Battle of I-10 rival: New Mexico State. On Saturday, UTEP bounced back with an expected 87-50 win over Northern New Mexico, […]
KTSM

New Mexico State snaps three-game skid with win 57-52 win against San Diego

SAN DIEGO – NM State ended their three-game skid after a narrow 57-52 road win against San Diego on Saturday. This also ended a near two-year doubt which saw the Aggies drop 15 straight games on the road until today. This was the first game of the weekend for the Aggies as they’re scheduled to play […]
golobos.com

New Mexico to Meet San Francisco on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas in Jack Jones Hoopfest

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Dec. 12 date to its schedule, playing San Francisco in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT and will be the second game of a doubleheader, following Creighton vs. Arizona State at 6:00 p.m. PT.
KTSM

Franklin boys roll into semifinals of McDonald’s Classic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin boys won two games on Friday to finish pool play of the 2022 McDonald’s Classic undefeated and secure a spot in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cougars first beat Cooper International 51-45, then took down Canutillo 60-49 later in the day. Franklin will face the Balboa School (California) […]
KTSM

Franklin finishes in 3rd place in McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was the last day of the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Franklin played in Balboa School in the semifinals of the tournament. Franklin suffered a 54-35 defeat to Balboa School. The Cougars finished tournament play with a 3-1 record. Chapin became consolation bracket champions after a 50-38 win […]
KTSM

UTEP receives it largest donation ever; renames its business college

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Dec. 1, 2022, the naming of its college of business administration as the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, along with a $25 million gift — the largest in the university’s history — from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. […]
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front arrives Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to see brief windy conditions and rain chances these next few days. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
krwg.org

KRWG News This Week- NMSU grad workers picket and thoughts on midterm election

This week, NMSU grad student workers picket on campus. Scott Brocato talked with those speaking out. Also, we gain insight from the recent midterm election. KC Counts talks with political strategist Dr. Gabriela Vitela to learn more about the impact young people had on this recent election.
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KTSM

Las Cruces police make arrest during special operation to combat porch piracy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police working on a special project to deter porch piracy made an arrest. Gabriel J. Sierra, 34, was arrested this past week and has been charged with one count of larceny up to $500. Las Cruces Community Outreach officers witnessed Sierra approach a home in south-central Las Cruces and […]
KTSM

Two men terrorize Cincinnati district bar with guns after being thrown out earlier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who were kicked out of a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar and then returned armed with guns, terrorizing the establishment. At about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday,  Oct. 27, two men who […]
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
95.5 KLAQ

Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
KTSM

San Eli gets into holiday spirt with Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario got into the holiday spirit Sunday afternoon with a Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market. The event featured live music, more than 20 artisans and vendors and refreshments. It is part of San Elizario’s efforts to promote itself as an art destination. “It’s growing, and just by word of […]
cohaitungchi.com

Best Date Ideas in El Paso: Fun & Romantic Things to Do for Couples

El Paso is famous for its Texas-Mexican cuisine, which is prepared throughout the city. However, it has much more to offer: a variety of leisure activities, a warm desert climate and year-round sunshine. We have prepared a list of 10 things to do in El Paso for couples. Now you have El Paso date ideas for every weekend this month. It is fantastic, isn’t it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy