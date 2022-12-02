ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

The voters have spoken: They support early childhood education

By Javaid Siddiqi, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXAme_0jVVg5sM00
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Preschool children eat lunch at a day care facility, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Mountlake Terrace, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

In November, New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment that will create a dedicated funding stream for early childhood education. The measure, which will increase distributions from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund, is projected to infuse $150 million annually into programs for young children.

New Mexico’s ballot initiative was notable for a number of reasons, not least of which is the fact that it garnered 70 percent support among voters. As a reference for comparison, the state’s Democratic Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, was comfortably reelected to a second term on the same day with only 52 percent of the vote.

The major takeaway: Increased public investment in early childhood education enjoys the overwhelming support of both Democrats and Republicans.

New Mexico isn’t the only illustration of this broad bipartisan appeal. In Maryland, incoming Democratic Governor Wes Moore campaigned on the expansion of pre-kindergarten — while in Arkansas, incoming Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she will prioritize similar investments as a cornerstone of her effort to improve third-grade literacy achievement. In the conservative south, both Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) have recently championed the expansion of early childhood education — prioritizing investments in their executive budget requests.

In a highly polarized environment, investment in the nation’s young children may just be a political unicorn: a topic on which we virtually all agree, and for good reason.

With the benefit of brain science, we know that the early years of life represent humankind’s most critical window of development. The brain’s fundamental architecture is wired during this period, preparing children for both academic and lifelong success. Put simply, the right start matters.

On the flip side, failure to optimize young children’s experiences can have long-lasting consequences — not only for them personally, but for the nation’s taxpayers. Reductions in everything from grade level retention and special education to social service utilization and interactions with the criminal justice system have been linked to high-quality early childhood education and care.

Unfortunately, our knowledge and policy aren’t always well aligned. While states have made great progress in expanding pre-kindergarten, for example, the U.S. still has a long way to go when it comes to the earliest and most pivotal years of development, particularly as related to the nation’s child care system.

Diminished for far too long as “babysitters,” science demands that the nation’s infant and toddler teachers be recognized as brain builders. But with child care wages trailing those of entry-level workers in fast food restaurants and even dog walkers, there’s little wonder that the field experiences upward of 40 percent turnover annually. At precisely the time young children most need stable and nurturing care to optimize their development and learning, we are instead providing them with a rotating cast of caretakers — often too new in their roles to have developed the requisite expertise.

As the midterm elections demonstrate, however, the climate is ripe for change. In August, The Hunt Institute hosted policymakers from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico at its 2022 Early Childhood Leadership Summit. Anyone who doubts that bipartisanship is alive and well would have been inspired by the sight of 400-plus state lawmakers, gubernatorial staff and state system leaders coming together to plan around the needs of their states’ youngest learners. Meanwhile, a dozen Republican U.S. senators have recently signed onto legislation to reauthorize the federal Child Care and Development Block Grant, uplifting many of the same early childhood priorities as the Biden administration did as part of its recent Build Back Better agenda.

These leaders know that children aren’t red or blue. They know that public investments in early childhood are good for children and families, good for employers, good for the economy, and — ultimately — good for them at the ballot box.

The time is right to rethink our nation’s approach to the early years. New Mexico has shown us the way.

Javaid Siddiqi is the president and CEO of The Hunt Institute.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hill

We should let voters decide on disclosure of dark money

North Carolina is a purple state, maybe 51-49 Republican; yet, Republicans control almost 60 percent of the state legislature. It is a state whose healthcare outcomes are in the bottom half of states; yet because of the Republican legislature, it is one of only 11 states that have resisted Medicaid expansion benefits.
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate runoff runs into 2024 jockeying

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Tuesday’s Senate runoff contest in Georgia, occurring nearly a month after Election Day, may tell Republicans more about who will struggle as a presidential candidate in 2024 than predict the future for Democrats under a divided government in January.
The Hill

Warnock and Walker share same final Sunday message: go vote

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker has the same message for their supporters Sunday: get out the vote for Tuesday’s runoff election. During his weekly sermon at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock alluded to his re-election effort but said he just wanted people to...
The Hill

Betting markets heavily favor Warnock over Walker in Georgia runoff

Online betting markets are heavily favoring incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff with two days until the election. The Democrat’s chances of winning the runoff were at 89.5 percent to Walker’s 10.5 percent as of Sunday afternoon, according to the tracker Election Betting Odds, which culls odds from other popular betting markets.
The Hill

Georgia elections chief boasts of ‘perfect balance’ amid historic turnout

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lauded the state’s election system for supporting “historic turnout” during early voting for the Senate runoff race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker. “Georgia has struck the perfect balance between accessibility and security. These historic turnout levels...
The Hill

Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?

Arizona state officials will meet on Monday to conduct the state’s vote canvass and officially declare winners from last month’s elections, a once low-profile step that this year is expected to spark lawsuits from multiple Republicans. GOP figures have seized on printer malfunctions in the most populous jurisdiction...
The Hill

Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80

PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered flags lowered...
The Hill

Why Biden is keeping his distance from Georgia’s Senate runoff

With just two days to go, President Biden is staying away from the Georgia runoff, where Democrats are hoping Sen. Raphael Warnock can defeat Republican Herschel Walker and secure a crucial 51st Senate seat for the party. Biden has had basically no role in the runoff race despite a better-than-expected...
The Associated Press

New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday in a statement the start of a four-day tour that includes the keynote speech at a public health policy convention in Philadelphia. The convention touches on themes of opportunity for youths, strategies for reducing gun violence and more. Lujan Grisham plans to highlight her administration’s efforts to combat poverty, hunger and other societal problems that influence public health. Lujan Grisham served as chairwoman in 2021 of the Democratic Governors Association that focuses on getting Democrats elected across the country.
The Hill

What’s the matter with Arizona?

In 1896, in the midst of a contentious presidential election pitting William McKinley (R) against William Jennings Bryan (D/Populist), William Allen White wrote an editorial for The Emporia Gazette titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Appalled that many Kansans were “raising hell” for Populism and “letting the corn go to weeds,” White declared that his once well-respected state had “traded places with Arkansas and Timbuctoo.” “Let’s not stop this year,” he added. “Let’s drive all the decent self-respecting men out of the state. Let’s keep the old clodhoppers who know it all.”
errorsofenchantment.com

A few more thoughts on election turnout in NM’s most conservative counties

As has been commented on at this site and on some others, voters in some of New Mexico’s most conservative counties did not show up on Election Day 2022. We have worked through a bunch of calculations using data from the SoS website and have determined that with Mark Ronchetti having lost by 45,467 votes, there is no realistic way for him to have won based on turning out more votes in New Mexico’s most conservative (and underperforming counties) which include: Lea, Roosevelt, Curry, Otero, and Chaves Counties. The populations simply aren’t big enough to put him over the top even at turnout levels exceeding the state average (52.38%).
The Hill

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in...
The Hill

Republican flips Northern California congressional seat

Correction: John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District. Republican nominee John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District, beating his Democratic opponent, state Assemblyman Adam Gray. The Associated Press called the race at 10:06 p.m. Friday. Duarte,...
arizonasuntimes.com

VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election

VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
The Associated Press

New Mexico expands its help with filling out court forms

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s judiciary is expanding public access to court-scribe services that ensure people with limited literacy or disabilities can still fill out crucial court forms. Under the program, trained court employees or volunteers read court forms aloud and write down answers for people who would otherwise have difficulties. Pilot efforts were conducted in Bernalillo, Roosevelt and Curry counties previously. Supreme Court Chief Justice Shannon Bacon on Thursday announced the program will be extended across the state. Experts say court forms can be a barrier to people who representing themselves, most often in routine civil litigation matters.
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
The Hill

The Hill

796K+
Followers
90K+
Post
566M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy