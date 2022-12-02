ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Found Dead at Scene of House Fire in Eagle Rock Area

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person died Friday at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area after going back into the burning building, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour and prevented them from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Three occupants escaped, but sadly, one person was found deceased inside the structure," Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said in a statement. "No other residents or firefighters were injured."

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

Witnesses told firefighters that the fatally injured person went back into the burning building, KTLA5 reported.

"Don't go back in once you made it out safely, because things like this do happen," LAFD Firefighter David Ortiz told KTLA5. "Statistically, people who do go back in increase the chances of dying in (a)  fire."

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, including whether a space heater might have been a factor.

