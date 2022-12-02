ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Press

House committees finalized, Dems lose JFAC seat

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qB3Fe_0jVVfvDK00

BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what's best for the state of Idaho."

The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9.

Five Treasure Valley lawmakers are taking on new committee chairmanships. Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, will be the Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, will chair the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, will chair the House Education Committee. And Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, will chair the House Revenue & Taxation Committee; while Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, moves up from vice-chair to chair of the House Health & Welfare Committee.

Moyle, R-Star, told the House before it adjourned, “As time goes on, I hope that you see the wisdom in some of the decisions we made.”

Moyle said Democrats got more committee seats overall, though they lost the key one on the joint budget-writing panel.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "Obviously I'm deeply disappointed that they are taking this unprecedented move of stripping us of our proportional representation on JFAC ... in a manner that has never happened in modern time."

"I appreciate that he has accommodated us on some of our other committee requests, but ultimately this loss of one of our members on JFAC is irreparable," she said.

Yamamoto, the new House Education chair, was an educator for 32 years. She replaces Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, who will chair the House Business Committee.

“We have a new superintendent of schools, and she has presented a well-rounded, focused approach to how she envisions improving education,” Yamamoto said, “and it dovetails with what the governor would like to be done. Now it’s up to the House and Senate to work out the details and find a path forward.”

“I am looking forward to us working together and exploring the different ideas, all with the focus on doing what is best for the children of Idaho,” she said. “It has been a passion my whole life, and it continues to be.”

Skaug, an attorney, said chairing the House Judiciary Committee was “a nice surprise.”

“I didn’t know till yesterday,” he said Friday. “I’m excited to take on the challenge and a little bit nervous.”

Skaug said he’ll have “a good crew – some people that want to serve their constituents well. I don’t think I have anybody with a chip on their shoulder in this committee, and I think that if they do, I’ll knock that chip off.”

The previous House Judiciary chair was Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell; he ran for the Senate this year, but lost to new Sen. Chris Trakel, R-Caldwell, in the GOP primary.

The Senate completed its organizational session on Thursday, but the House took until Friday morning before finalizing its committees.

Freshman Rep. Jeff Cornilles, R-Nampa, said, “I got Rev & Tax and Business and Local Government – I’m pretty happy with that. A lot of the questions I got campaigning were on property taxes, so I’ll be able to have some direct input.”

Freshman Rep. Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa, said he’s looking forward to working with fellow Nampa lawmaker Skaug on the Judiciary Committee, along with his other two assignments, Revenue & Taxation and Local Government. “I hope that we do something that benefits our taxpayers,” he said, particularly on property taxes, “because we’re all paying them.”

In 2023, the Idaho House will include two brothers, 9th-term Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, and his younger brother, Jaron, a first-term Nampa Republican. The two brothers will serve on two of the same committees: Business, and State Affairs, which Brent Crane chairs.

Monks made an unsuccessful run for speaker of the House; he formerly was the House assistant majority leader. But he ended up in a key role, chairing the House committee where all tax legislation originates.

More typically in recent years, those who’ve run unsuccessfully for legislative leadership posts haven’t been rewarded with committee chairmanships. Moyle, asked why he tabbed Monks for the role, said, “’Cause he can do a good job – he’ll do all right there. … I’m not as vindictive as you think.”

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
The Hill

McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge

House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
Idaho Press

Moyle defeats Monks for House speaker

BOISE — Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House on Wednesday night, defeating Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian. Previous Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, was elected lieutenant governor in November; in that role, he’ll preside over the Senate starting in January. The House GOP leadership elections were held during a two-hour closed-door caucus in the state Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium on Wednesday evening. Moyle just won a 13th House...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy