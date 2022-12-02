Penn State wrestling hits the road this weekend for two matches

University Park, Pa. — Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), returns from the Thanksgiving break to hit the road for two dual meets this weekend.

The Nittany Lions trek to Trenton, N.J., to battle Rider (2-0) at CURE Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Two days later, Penn State visits Lehigh (3-2) for a 2 p.m. dual on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Penn State is coming off a dominating performance two weeks ago at the Army Black Knight tournament. The Nittany Lions took 13 wrestlers, 11 placed, eight made the finals, five won titles and the three that did not lose in all-Penn State title bouts.

Beau Bartlett (141), Shayne Van Ness (149), Levi Haines (157), Alex Facundo (165) and Max Dean (197) all won their weight classes. Dean, with two pins and a tech fall, was named the Outstanding Wrestler. Two days later Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet all posted convincing wins in the NWCA All-Star Meet, an exhibition event in Austin, Texas (the results of which are not official wins or losses and do not count on overall records).

Redshirt freshman Gary Steen enters the week with a 3-2 record at 125 after placing third at Army. Senior Roman Bravo-Young is ranked No. 1 at 133 and is 1-0 while Bartlett is 5-0 and ranked No. 9 at 141, Shayne Van Ness is 4-0 and ranked No. 20 at 149. Terrell Barraclough is 4-1 and ranked No. 30 at 157 and Alex Facundo is 4-0 and ranked No. 17 at 165. Carter Starocci is 1-0 and No. 1 at 174, Aaron Brooks is 1-0 and No. 18 at 184, Max Dean is 5-0 and No. 1 at 197 and Greg Kerkvliet is 1-0 and No. 2 at 285.

Rider will bring a 2-0 record into Friday’s dual in Trenton. The Broncs are led by graduate Ethan Laird and junior Quinn Kinner. Laird is 5-0 and ranked No. 12 at 197 while Kinner is 6-0 and ranked No. 24 at 149. Davis Szuba has a 5-2 mark at 285 and McKenzie Bell is 5-2 at 141 as well.

Lehigh enters the weekend with a 3-2 overall record. The Mountain Hawks have eight ranked wrestlers. Carter Bailey is No. 26 at 125, Connor McGonagle is No. 19 at 133, Malyke Hines is No. 30 at 141, Manzona Bryant IV is No. 26 at 149, Josh Humphreys is No. 8 at 157, Tate Samuelson is No. 22 at 184, Michael Beard is No. 9 at 197 and Nathan Taylor is No. 22 at 285.

The Nittany Lions return to Rec Hall for their next dual meet, hosting Oregon State on Sunday, Dec. 11. The dual meet, an ESPNU national telecast, is set for 2 p.m.