ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga shop’s Christmas tree helps cancer patients

By Noel McLaren
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Je813_0jVVffKw00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A Saratoga Springs shop owner is decking the halls to help young cancer patients. The owner of Piper Boutique is raffling off a crafted Christmas tree in their window display to raise money for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The tree will also become part of the hospital’s “Holiday Hallway,” a Christmas wonderland created for young children who can’t go home for the holidays.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

“I think that for me, Christmas is something that a lot of these kids are really being robbed of,” said Piper owner, Alessandra Bange-Hall. “So the fact that Sloan recreates it in the hospital is something that is super important and the holidays are such a big part of life when you are a little kid so it’s nice that they’re creating that for them.”

“It’s $5 a ticket and then whoever wins the tree gets to donate the tree in their name to the Christmas walk so there’s a little sign that says who donated it,” said Bange-Hall.

Want your Christmas gifts to arrive on time? Here are the shipping deadlines

It’s a cause close to the local boutique owner, who has battled blood cancer for eight years.

“I think the biggest inspiration for me was seeing the kids that were walking in through the same elevators, the same doors that I was walking into who had just so much spunk considering what they were going through,” said Bange-Hall. “I really wanted to just kind of do something that was personal, not just a monetary donation but something that they could see.”

This is the third year Piper and Bange-Hall are decorating and donating a tree for Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Raffle tickets can be purchased until January 15. If you’d like to buy a ticket or several tickets, you can do so online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Senior volunteer crochets blankets for hospice patients

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Erich Smith, of Latham, and his wife have been spending their golden years volunteering for The Community Hospice in Albany. When the pandemic prevented them from making visitations, Erich started using his crochet talents to make handmade blankets for patients. The Community Hospice cares for people who are terminally ill and […]
NEWS10 ABC

Raising Arthritis Awareness at the Jingle Bell Run in Saratoga Springs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This morning folks were dressed in their favorite holiday costumes for the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run. Rainbow Doemel is the Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation for Upstate New York; she was excited about how well the organization has been doing this year. “This event has been happening for several […]
WNYT

Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
NEWS10 ABC

‘Pride of our Nation’ exhibit at HVCC open until Dec. 16

The 11th annual "Pride of our Nation... Pride of our College" exhibition at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) is open in the Marvin Library Learning Commons, and will remain open through Friday, December 16.
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson’s Winter Walk celebrates year 26

The Hudson winter street festival, "Hudson Hall Winter Walk," returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink and holiday cheer.
NEWS10 ABC

Festival of trees returning to Schenectady

With the flick of a switch, over 70 Christmas trees will deck the halls of the Schenectady County Historical Society and YWCA Northeastern New York for the organizations' annual festival of trees.
NEWS10 ABC

Calling all pets: 4-H chapter holds photo contest

Warren County 4-H is calling all pets. The youth organization's local chapter has opened submissions for its annual pet photo contest, and is looking for young photographers to capture their four-legged friend's best sides.
NEWS10 ABC

‘Unique Coqui Brews’ whips up coquito lattes for Christmas

Yakira Rodriguez proudly coined her coffee business as the "home of the coquito latte." Unique Coqui Brews is a mobile coffee shop with a primary location on Hamburg Street in Schenectady. Their specialty holiday is available through catering, delivery, and in-person sales.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy