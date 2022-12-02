ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thelundreport.org

Oregon Health Authority Bringing In Dozens Of Contract Nurses For Children’s Hospitals

This article was republished from Oregon Capital Chronicle. The Oregon Health Authority is bringing in 112 out-of-state registered nurses and respiratory therapists to help the state’s two largest children’s hospitals. Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Legacy Health’s Randall Children’s Hospital, which are both in...
kezi.com

Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
multco.us

Multnomah County Health strongly recommends everyone mask indoors as viruses surge

Multnomah County Health officials are urging everyone, including in K-12 schools and childcare centers, to wear masks in public indoor spaces until at least Jan. 1, 2023 due to the surge in respiratory winter viruses. The recommendation is voluntary and there is no expectation that organizations change their masking policy,...
kptv.com

Portlanders excited by prospect of Sunday snowfall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a chance that Sunday might bring the first snowfall of the year end to the Portland metro area. That news is something the Pscheid family, who live in the West Hills, are excited to hear. “It’s just so fun, crisp and fresh,” Hannah Pscheid...
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
The Oregonian

Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column

Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
KGW

Photos: Snow in Portland

Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Woodburn Independent

Help a family amid tragedy

Cousin of the Woodburn High School junior who was killed by a train sets up GoFundMe pageA GoFundMe page for the family of Jesus Garcia Santiago, a 17-year-old Woodburn High School student who was hit and killed by a train Friday, has been established by his cousin, Nayelly Gonzalez, at https://gofund.me/5951cde8. Gonzalez wrote: "Yesterday my family got the worst news anyone would dread to hear. My cousin who I saw like a brother had passed away. My little brother who just turned 17 last month, who still had lots to accomplish in life was no longer with us. My parents who have the biggest heart brought my cousin from Mexico to Oregon when he was about 8 years old. They wanted to provide him with the resources and with the opportunity for him to prosper in life since Jesus came from a family with little to no resources." Click here to visit the page. {loadposition sub-article-01}
hillsboroherald.com

Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness

Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
kptv.com

First Alert Weather Day: Light snow at times Portland to Longview Sunday

It’s a cool and windy day, but at least we’ve picked up lots of sunshine! That chilly east wind continues to blow through Sunday, although it’ll die down a bit. A weather system in California will be sending moisture overhead tomorrow in the form of clouds & precipitation. With the cold wind blowing, it appears it may be just cold enough for snow to fall all the way to the valley floor tomorrow morning through afternoon, mainly from the metro area north to Longview. At this point temperatures look very “marginal” for sticking snow, just barely getting down to near freezing during the daytime tomorrow. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with respect to how much precipitation though. It’s possible we just have some flurries at times and that’s it, but there’s a great enough threat for sticking snow that we’ll call Sunday a “First Alert Weather Day”. Because of the falling precipitation cooling the air, we’ll sit in the mid-30s all day!

