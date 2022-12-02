Read full article on original website
Related
KGW
Places to donate items to support those experiencing homelessness this winter season
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the new year fast approaching many are cleaning out their homes of items they no longer utilize. Instead of tossing those items consider donating them to organizations that help those in need. Here's a non-exhaustive list of organizations that are taking donations:. 211info is a...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Health Authority Bringing In Dozens Of Contract Nurses For Children’s Hospitals
This article was republished from Oregon Capital Chronicle. The Oregon Health Authority is bringing in 112 out-of-state registered nurses and respiratory therapists to help the state’s two largest children’s hospitals. Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Legacy Health’s Randall Children’s Hospital, which are both in...
Multnomah County health officer asks people to wear mask indoors to help overwhelmed hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. — The health officer for Multnomah County is asking everyone to start wearing face masks indoors when they're around other people, at least through the end of the year, to help keep a rise in respiratory infections in check. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines made...
kezi.com
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
multco.us
Multnomah County Health strongly recommends everyone mask indoors as viruses surge
Multnomah County Health officials are urging everyone, including in K-12 schools and childcare centers, to wear masks in public indoor spaces until at least Jan. 1, 2023 due to the surge in respiratory winter viruses. The recommendation is voluntary and there is no expectation that organizations change their masking policy,...
kptv.com
Portlanders excited by prospect of Sunday snowfall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a chance that Sunday might bring the first snowfall of the year end to the Portland metro area. That news is something the Pscheid family, who live in the West Hills, are excited to hear. “It’s just so fun, crisp and fresh,” Hannah Pscheid...
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
‘We would like to have our items back’: Equipment, supplies stolen from preschool
Supplies and playground equipment were recently stolen from a Gresham pre-school and the owner is wondering how she’ll afford to replace everything and still provide holiday bonuses to teachers.
Multnomah County officials want you to wear a face mask to slow spread of respiratory viruses, relieve hospital crowding
Multnomah County and hospital officials are urging people to immediately take steps to stem the tide of respiratory virus infections that are causing “historical” levels of pressure on the local health care system, including by voluntarily wearing facial coverings through year’s end. At issue is a confluence...
Oregon Humane Society reduces adoption fees for large dogs
From Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, OHS will reduce adoption fees for dogs at or above 50 pounds by 50%. This offer is available at both the Portland and Salem campuses.
Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column
Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
KGW
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Help a family amid tragedy
Cousin of the Woodburn High School junior who was killed by a train sets up GoFundMe pageA GoFundMe page for the family of Jesus Garcia Santiago, a 17-year-old Woodburn High School student who was hit and killed by a train Friday, has been established by his cousin, Nayelly Gonzalez, at https://gofund.me/5951cde8. Gonzalez wrote: "Yesterday my family got the worst news anyone would dread to hear. My cousin who I saw like a brother had passed away. My little brother who just turned 17 last month, who still had lots to accomplish in life was no longer with us. My parents who have the biggest heart brought my cousin from Mexico to Oregon when he was about 8 years old. They wanted to provide him with the resources and with the opportunity for him to prosper in life since Jesus came from a family with little to no resources." Click here to visit the page. {loadposition sub-article-01}
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
opb.org
Oregon’s hospitals are struggling, with weeks to go in the respiratory illness season
Across the state, a health care system that has largely risen to the challenge of managing more than 100 young children hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus is facing a new stress test: a sharp increase in adult patients with the flu and COVID-19. There could be some relief on the...
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Salem to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Tripledemic fills Portland urgent care facilities
With RSV, flu and COVID having somewhat similar symptoms many sick people are going in for testing to find out what they have, and whether there is any medication they can take to fight the virus.
kptv.com
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow at times Portland to Longview Sunday
It’s a cool and windy day, but at least we’ve picked up lots of sunshine! That chilly east wind continues to blow through Sunday, although it’ll die down a bit. A weather system in California will be sending moisture overhead tomorrow in the form of clouds & precipitation. With the cold wind blowing, it appears it may be just cold enough for snow to fall all the way to the valley floor tomorrow morning through afternoon, mainly from the metro area north to Longview. At this point temperatures look very “marginal” for sticking snow, just barely getting down to near freezing during the daytime tomorrow. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with respect to how much precipitation though. It’s possible we just have some flurries at times and that’s it, but there’s a great enough threat for sticking snow that we’ll call Sunday a “First Alert Weather Day”. Because of the falling precipitation cooling the air, we’ll sit in the mid-30s all day!
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
Comments / 1