Holiday break is approaching, and that can only mean one thing: tons and tons of whining about being "bored." You, of course, are still working, trying to get through your holiday shopping, and meal planning for the onslaught of big holiday meals. How do you entertain your littles when you barely have a moment to breathe? Let Blippi help. Our favorite orange-and-blue entertainer is back at it again, this time with eight brand-new holiday and winter-themed episodes for kiddos to enjoy. Bonus: He's bringing his friends along! The holiday episodes will feature appearances from every kid’s favorite robot dog, D.BO, and Blippi's loyal bestie, Meekah. Whether your kiddo is more a fan of the animated Blippi Wonders show (also found on Netflix) or the "live-action" episodes featuring our real-life heroes, Blippi and Meekah, Blippi's official YouTube channel's slate of new features offers up something for everyone.

13 DAYS AGO