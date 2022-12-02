Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police searching for suspect following standoff in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The shelter-in-place order set by the Spokane police department amid a search for a suspect in the Logan neighborhood has been lifted. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) continued their search for a suspect involved in a standoff with police Sunday evening. SPD officers were dispatched...
FOX 28 Spokane
Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
ifiberone.com
Two suspects arrested after multiple break-ins in Ritzville area
RITZVILLE — Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday in connection to a number of burglaries in the Ritzville area. Adams County deputy responded about 4 p.m. after a break-in was reported in the 1200 block of North Hoefel Road. Deputies arrived to find two men and a woman on the property.
Spokane murder suspect tries to ski away from police
SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder suspect from Thursday’s fatal shooting tried to ski away from police before he was arrested. SPD says members of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helped SPD SWAT members with an aerial device to track the suspect. The suspect tried to escape from custody Friday morning before his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody...
Head-on collision kills one on SR 395 in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on SR 395 in Spokane County on Friday. WSP said a 17-year-old boy was driving south on SR 395 when he drifted across the center line and hit the woman’s car head-on. The woman, who was driving the second car, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was...
KREM
Exclusive: Suspect in fatal shooting of Spokane home caregiver speaks out from jail
Police say this shooting was completely unprovoked. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is being held on a $1 million bond and charged with second-degree murder.
pullmanradio.com
43 Year Old Harvard Man Charged With Drug Trafficking Arrested On Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail After Furlough
The 43-year-old Harvard man charged with drug trafficking who was sought on an arrest warrant is back in custody. Tyson Farley was temporarily released from jail by Latah County Second District Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never turned himself back into the jail in Moscow and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was recently arrested on the warrant in Spokane and has been transported back to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department confirms bank robbery, search for suspect at Banner Bank
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is searching for the person who robbed the Banner Bank on the South Hill near South East Boulevard today. SPD has not released details about the robbery, other than saying it happened, but did say they’re searching for a man in the area.
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting near 16th Avenue arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a suspect involved in Thursday's fatal shooting that took place on the 2300 block of West 16th Avenue in a gated community. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was located in the area of Highway 195 and 16th Avenue. Police say there are no additional outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the community.
610KONA
Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]
A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police looking for armed and dangerous suspect
SPOKANE, wash. – Spokane Police Department in the area looking for possible armed and dangerous subject. White male 602 slender build dark hair and mustache. Last wearing all dark clothing including winter hat boots and possibly ski pants. Possibly carrying skis. Please use caution and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after crash on Wallula Road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
nbcrightnow.com
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’ve been shot’: Court docs state at-home nurse did not know suspect before fatal shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a fatal shooting in the Sunset Hills area was arrested on skis after a night spent searching for him. Court documents with testimony from his grandmother describe what happened on Thursday afternoon when 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler shot and killed Douglas Brant without cause.
Man dies on SR 2 in Airway Heights, police investigating
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 2 are blocked off at S. Lawson Street in Airway Heights due to a police investigation. Police say a witness saw a car stop in the middle of the road at around 4:45 p.m., and a man came out and immediately collapsed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Woman drags boyfriend out of burning Kennewick home. He’s in critical condition
“She was instrumental in helping give him a chance.”
pullmanradio.com
38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose
A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
ifiberone.com
Two Lincoln Co. residents plead guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funding
SPOKANE — Two Lincoln residents pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funding. Stephen Murphy, 42, and Stephanie Murphy, 37, both of Davenport, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims. According to court documents and information disclosed during...
FOX 28 Spokane
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway blocked in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on US-395 in North Spokane, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed. WSP said US-395 near Dragoon Creek Road is closed and will be for several hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
