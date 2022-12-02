ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
New York Post

Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twitter exec involved in censoring Post’s Hunter Biden laptop bombshell?

One of the high-level Twitter executives who reportedly played “a key role” in the company’s decision to censor The Post’s bombshell story on Hunter Biden’s laptop has a long history of being accused of suppressing conservative voices. Twitter’s former top lawyer Vijaya Gadde was singled out in an explosive Twitter thread on Friday by independent journalist Matt Taibbi, who purportedly obtained communications between top officials at the social media company in the wake of The Post’s October 2020 story on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.  “The decision was made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack...
Android Headlines

Twitter suspended Kayne 'Ye' West for inciting violence

Elon Musk has suspended Ye, aka Kayne West, from Twitter for “inciting violence”. The Twitter CEO announced the suspension after the rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, including an antisemitic image combining a swastika with the Star of David, i. e. Jewish star. Ye’s Twitter suspension comes...
Gizmodo

The Twitter Files, Explained

Late Friday night, journalist Matt Taibbi released “The Twitter Files,” a batch of emails sent by Twitter executives discussing the company’s decision to stop an October 2020 New York Post story in its online tracks. What is in the Twitter Files? Are they truly “bombshell” documents, as...
NBC News

Ye banned from Twitter following antisemitic post

Kanye West, now known as Ye, was once again banned from Twitter after another antisemitic post. Hours before, West gave a lengthy interview to Alex Jones where he praised Nazis and admired Adolf Hitler. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more details on the suspension.Dec. 3, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy