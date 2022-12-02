Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: Carolina Carillon parade kicks off Columbia's holiday season
It officially began to look a lot like Christmas in Columbia Saturday morning. Thousands of people gathered along Sumter Street for the 69th annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade, which started at Laurel Street and rolled, marched and danced south to Gervais. “We’ve been coming to this since I was little,”...
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: Lexington holds annual Christmas parade, large crowd floods downtown
Good weather paired with holiday cheer perfectly set the stage for the massive crowd that flooded downtown Lexington for the town's annual Christmas parade. The holiday parade featured more than 100 entries, all of which wished everyone a Merry Christmas and handed out candy to eager young attendees. The annual...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nonprofit, South Carolina Operation Lifesaver, works to promote railroad safety education and will be launching its Cola Town Caboose in the Vista and will be kicking things off Thursday, Dec. 1, at capital city brewery, Columbia Craft. Proceeds from the event will benefit South...
WLTX.com
47th Annual Catfish Stomp kicks off holiday season in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. — Saturday was the 47th Annual Elgin Catfish Stomp Festival, a tradition for the town and its people. “It is our tradition for our family," Elizabeth Watson said. "Yes, we’ve been doing this since me and my husband were little kids, and then when we had kids we always brought them here and they haven’t missed a year since,”
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health Children’s Hospital hosts Good Night Lights event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Prisma Health Children’s Hospitals are inviting residents to spread the holiday cheer during the Good Night Lights event on Dec. 4, in the evening. The Columbia and Greenville event will gather volunteers to shine flashlights or blink car lights toward patients’ windows to send...
Salvation Army, WLTX unstuff 5 buses full of toys, canned goods, and bikes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Salvation Army and WLTX Stuff-A-Bus kicked off on Friday with five buses filled with toys, canned food, and bikes that are heading to families across the midlands this holiday season. And they're not done yet. "You see behind me the results of this the...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Several different weather features will keep rain chances in the forecast almost everyday this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday and Tuesday will feature areas of rain and temperatures in the 60s. Some rain will linger into Wednesday along with unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid 70s. After a front crosses the area Thursday night, daytime highs will return to the 60s to start the...
abccolumbia.com
Local Non Profit hosts “Christmas on the Farm” fundraiser to help orphaned horses
SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want to help orphaned horses get the care they need before finding a forever home, one non-profit is holding a fundraiser Saturday. Hooves, Hearts & Hope Equine Rescue/Sanctuary’s “Christmas on the Farm” fundraiser starts from Noon to 4 p.m. at 804 Jim Rucker Road in Swansea.
coladaily.com
The Bin Store opens in West Columbia, offering unique shopping experience
The Bin Store has made its way to West Columbia, offering a new way for shoppers to find hidden treasures for cheap. The local family and veteran-owned business held a grand opening Friday morning and welcomed many guests who waited in line to start shopping. Michael and Jennifer Prendamano first...
Columbia - The Ultimate South Carolina Getaway
Pictured: Columbia, South Carolina skyline |Photo byTucker Prescott. The celebrated city offers a rich taste of history and culture of the South. Columbia is a small town with a big heart. South Carolina’s capital is a southern hotspot with a rich history, outdoor adventures, chef-driven restaurants, and a diverse cultural scene. From state-of-the-art museums to one of the most unique national parks in the world, there is something for every kind of traveler in Soda City.
abccolumbia.com
W.J. Keenan Animal Science class to hold dog grooming event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— W.J. Keenan High School’s animal class students are holding a dog grooming event for the community on Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pet owners are asked to drop off and pick-up their dogs in Keenan’s teacher parking lot. No appointment is needed and students work with all types of dogs.
wach.com
Christmas parade road closures and detours in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the Town of Lexington community that there will be road closures and detours during the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 for the Town of Lexington Christmas Parade in downtown Lexington. These road closures and detours will begin at...
Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup
PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Christmas Parade will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. with the theme “A Classic Hometown Christmas” on Main Street. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m. The following is the official lineup for the parade:. Mid-Carolina High School JROTC Rebel Battalion. 1....
abccolumbia.com
Airbnb launching new apartment-hunting program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Airbnb is launching a new program to help people find apartments they can host part-time. In an effort to make hosting accessible to more people, the company is reportedly working to introduce Airbnb friendly apartments. The company says it’s an easier way for renters to find...
Major accident blocking traffic at Leesburg, Trotter roads
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials in Columbia are warning drivers to avoid a sizable accident at a busy intersection on the edge of town. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced late Saturday that it had crews at the intersection of Trotter and Leesburg roads due to a crash. The area lies just south of Fort Jackson in a largely rural residential area, though Leesburg Road is a major route for many in it.
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: 1800s pottery made by enslaved citizens stolen in Edgefield
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Crimestoppers is asking the public’s help regarding a theft of 39 unique pots. The pots were stolen sometime between June 4-6, 2022 at the Tompkins Library in Edgefield, say authorities. Authorities say the historically valuable pottery from the 1800s was made by enslaved citizens...
Lack of staff leading to slower trash pickup in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Delays are affecting trash pick-up in the City of Camden. And the city says that's partly because they don't have the staff to deal with all the waste. "I've never seen this in the 33 years I mean the workload is about the same but we're getting more houses in the city limits, but the workers are few," says Shelly Salmond, Supervisor of Sanitation for the City of Camden.
