The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
Mike White’s magic ran out in the final minutes as the Jets failed to secure a crucial interconference contest. The New York Jets’ conquering of the NFC North was stopped by the Minnesota Vikings. Behind rushing scores for Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, as well as Kirk Cousins’...
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
The Vikings allowed the Jets to come back on Sunday but stood tall when it mattered most
Follow along as the 9-2 Vikings battle the 7-4 Jets on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Minnesota Vikings strange winning ways continued in Week 13 with their victory over the New York Jets. The Vikings never like to make things easy for themselves, and barely managed to pull out a 27-22 victory over the Jets. Minnesota’s record on the season is now 10-2, but they always seem to find a way to make their wins extremely difficult to come by.
Call it Odell Beckham Jr. Day in and around Dallas, where the Cowboys kicked off a schedule of events Monday
MINNEAPOLIS – The defense played one of its worst games of the season. The offense played as if there was a thick layer of fog every time it got within 10 yards of the end zone. And yet with 1:19 to go, quarterback Mike White ran onto with the...
The Jets are making a fashion statement in a sign of love for their new quarterback. While traveling to Minnesota on Saturday, multiple Gang Green players were spotted rocking Mike White t-shirts. The 27-year-old quarterback will have his second start of the season on Sunday for a pivotal game against the Vikings. White showed up during first start last Sunday, igniting the Jets offense in a 31-10 win over the Bears. The quarterback threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that morphed him into a fan favorite – and for his teammates’ to later wear shirts that say “Mike f’ng White.” “He was a smooth operator,” running back Ty Johnson said after the Bears win. “He was just doing Mike White things; you know what I’m saying?” White — a Jet since 2019 who started three games last season when Zach Wilson was injured — also has played behind Wilson this season before the former No. 2 overall picked was benched in Week 11. Saleh said Wilson eventually will play again, but for now, “it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.”
The toughness of the Minnesota Vikings shows both on the field and with their 10-2 record. They have a special type of resilience this season and it has shown in a multitude of ways. One of the ways it has shown is how the defense has finished games this season....
