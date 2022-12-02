Read full article on original website
astate.edu
University Community Mourns Passing of Dr. David Cox, Emeritus Faculty
JONESBORO – The university community extends sympathy to the family, friends and former colleagues of Dr. David W. Cox, who died Tuesday. Cox lived in Oxford, Miss. Cox joined Arkansas State University’s faculty in 1992 as a department chair and one of the first professors for the Doctor of Education in educational leadership program, which was the institution’s first doctoral degree. He also taught in the Center for Excellence in Education, a division of the College of Education and Behavioral Science.
talkbusiness.net
Hytrol Conveyor promotes six in Jonesboro
Hytrol Conveyor Co. announced Thursday (Dec. 1) a change in its leadership structure moving several employees into C-suite positions and promoting others. The company said the change will open mid- and senior-level leadership positions throughout the company and is meant to recognize the performance of several individuals. Four vice-presidents will...
whiterivernow.com
Christmas festivities, parade planned for Batesville this weekend
Batesville will be celebrating Christmas in an “old-fashioned” way this weekend as holiday festivities and the annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade come to town. Main Street Batesville (MSB), Experience Independence, and the Old Independence Regional Museum (OIRM) will present Old-Fashioned Christmas 2022 from Friday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 10.
Kait 8
Junior high students pay tribute to fallen soldiers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new tradition at a Jonesboro middle school is making sure those who gave their life for their country are never forgotten. The Annie Camp Junior High School’s cadet core is working to collect wreaths to lay out at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. Instructor...
Kait 8
Second public pool to be installed in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will soon be another spot to splash in Jonesboro. The city’s budget for 2023 shows plans to build another pool right near Parker Park. The $1.5 million project will give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.
Kait 8
FOA takes reigns of Jonesboro Christmas Parade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands lined the streets to get in the holiday spirit. This is the Foundation of Art’s first year directing the parade. There were some hiccups, but according to Mikel Wewers, everything went as planned. “And just always looking at our route and our routes worked...
Kait 8
Church spreads Christmas cheer with free gas
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Christmas season is about giving, and what better to give than gas? Central Baptist Church in Paragould decided to give back to the community. Church volunteers manned the pumps as hundreds line the streets to fill their tanks. The church pre-paid $25 to every pump...
Kait 8
Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
whiterivernow.com
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct Cherokee Village hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc. — the parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village — for failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17,...
Kait 8
Holiday traditions staying alive in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ringing in the Christmas season with carriage rides and vendors. Downtown Paragould is keeping an age-old tradition alive. Hundreds flocked to downtown Paragould this morning to catch a ride on a horse carriage or find themselves a knitted scarf. Getting people downtown helps the local businesses.
Kait 8
Batesville & Pocahontas nominated for 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award. Batesville and Pocahontas are finalists for the 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Heavener, Siloam Springs, Stuttgart, & Lonoke. Batesville (Pioneers block FG, Jaiden Henderson 82...
Kait 8
Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57. Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go. One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County. One question is expected to be raised: How will...
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
Kait 8
Major projects planned in Craighead County 2023 budget
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It could be a big year for Craighead County in 2023. County officials released their budget for 2023, which is said to be around 26% higher than last year’s budget. The new budget is set at $50,603,793 before all the grants and appropriations were...
Kait 8
Dec. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
kbsi23.com
Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
neareport.com
Wonderland Rink Opens Friday
The First Community Bank Wonderland Rink is set to open for its seventh season at 4 p.m. Friday, and the Winter Wonderland exhibit next door will open at 6 p.m. Saturday, shortly after the day’s Joyfest activities. The rink, located in the parking lot of the 300 block on...
Kait 8
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wait times are extending for hours at area hospital emergency rooms. Health officials say the early entrance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu are creating an outbreak that is bringing many to the emergency room. NEA Baptist Director of Emergency Services, Joey Crawford, said...
