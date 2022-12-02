Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Join Us This Wednesday for Reader Appreciation Night
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Candy Lane opens, GINgle Bells at Dutch Courage, Bubbles & Bites at The Tilted Row, and more
With the turkeys behind us and lights being strung up around town, we’re entering the season of cocoa, champagne, and lots of food-related fun. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week in the Baltimore restaurant scene:. Openings and announcements. Owings Mills residents have a lot...
Rodricks’ play ‘Baltimore: You Have No Idea:’ lots of laughs and a few tears
It made me laugh. It made me cry. And it makes me sad to write about Sun columnist Dan Rodricks’ one-act, one-man (with ensemble) tour de force because it began and ended its run this weekend at the Baltimore Museum of Art auditorium. Massachusetts native Rodricks has been in...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County to host government-focused career fair
The Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development will host their first-ever government-focused career fair. On Dec. 15 at the Community College of Baltimore County Catonsville, attendees will have the opportunity to have an up close and personal experience exploring current openings within the Baltimore County government. “This exciting...
nomadlawyer.org
Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
School fair held this weekend, students decide middle/high school they'll attend
Saturday, Baltimore City students can choose the middle/high school they want to go to. It's at the city's annual school choice fair, which runs from noon to three at the Baltimore Convention Center.
dctheaterarts.org
‘A Christmas Carol’ is set in Baltimore with joy and heart at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
I’ve long thought that if there were a moment in literature I could join and stay forever, it may just be Fezziwig’s Christmas party — a perfect evening of wassailing and dancing, in the spirit of joviality, generosity, and community. That is what A Christmas Carol —...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Notre Dame Prep Receives Two Readers’ Choice Awards
Notre Dame Preparatory School has received two recognitions in the Baltimore Style 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards:. Notre Dame Preparatory School earned Best Girls Private Elementary/Middle School. Mr. Chris Lopez (Social Studies) was named Best High School Teacher. This is the third consecutive year that NDP has won the Style...
Sharp Dressed Man offers free suits during holiday giveaway on the Baltimore Peninsula
BALTIMORE -- A newly fitted suit can make a man feel like he is having a transformative experience.That's why the nonprofit, Sharp Dressed Man, opened its doors Saturday to offer free suits in a holiday giveaway at the Impact Village on the Baltimore Peninsula.Standing in the pouring rain, crowds of people eagerly wait to step inside Sharp Dressed Man.Every holiday season, the nonprofit hosts a free clothing giveaway offering suit jackets, pants, shirts, ties and belts.There is a closet of countless blazers and suit jackets for the men to choose from. When a person first walks in, someone takes their measurements...
Grandmother in Northwest Baltimore helping kids strengthen their reading skills
A grandmother in Northwest Baltimore is on a mission to help kids in her neighborhood learn how to read.
belairnewsandviews.com
Renovated Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air has reopened
BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 2, 2022) – The Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air reopened last week after undergoing major renovations to upgrade the equipment and make it more accessible. Two new, nearly life-size giraffe structures welcome visitors to the new older children’s section, for 5-to-12-year-olds. They join...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
For stunning Mediterranean fare, dine at Café Filí
When my friends and I were surveying the Mount Vernon area for potential brunch spots, we happened upon Café Filí. Just a quick JHMI ride to Mount Vernon and a brisk five-minute walk to the restaurant, Café Filí is a convenient and valuable location that will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food.
Pluto TV surprises shoppers with free Christmas trees in Elkridge
BALTIMORE - Some lucky Christmas tree shoppers got a great surprise courtesy of Pluto TV.The free ad-supported service, owned by Paramount, which is the parent company of WJZ, handed out the free trees at Payne Christmas Trees and Holiday Market in Elkridge on Friday.It also helped out the local business.
WTKR
Meet the woman turning old payphones into art
BALTIMORE, Md. — Juliet Ames can’t draw or paint, but she is still very much an artist in her own right. The 43-year-old woman has built a thriving business by taking sentimental pieces of family heirlooms like plates and turning them into jewelry. "I’ve never cared that much...
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
baltimorefishbowl.com
Fireworks will return to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for New Year’s Eve
After a two-year hiatus, Baltimore will have fireworks at the Inner Harbor on New Year’s Eve. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced that the city’s traditional fireworks display will begin at midnight and last 12 to 15 minutes, and that the band Soul Centered will perform at the Inner Harbor from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Wbaltv.com
Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
wypr.org
New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding
More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
whatsupmag.com
Blue Crab Cupcakes
Blue Crab Cupcakes is a boutique bakery specializing in cupcakes, mini cupcakes, weddings, special occasion cakes, and macarons. The bakery is conveniently located off Route 50 in Annapolis Maryland. It’s an exciting visit to Blue Crab Cupcakes on Whitehall Rd. in Annapolis. Local Annapolitan and proprietor Carrie Olish leads her...
whatsupmag.com
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates provides expert care for disorders of the digestive tract including colon and rectal disease, ulcers, stomach disorders, Crohn’s disease, colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and liver and pancreatic disease. Our board-certified, fellowship-trained gastroenterologists are committed to providing you the treatment you need which will get you back to your best health.
