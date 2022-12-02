I have never been a compliant person. As a child, I was rarely openly rebellious, but I was also rarely compliant. I was the sneaky type. I behaved well when I was watched, often fooling adults into thinking I was a “good kid” because I did my chores and helped out around the house. But, when I was out of the gaze of my parents, I would often circumvent the rules and do things that would have gotten me into trouble if they found out.

