Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
If you've considered opening a CD to grow your savings, it might be a good time — as long as you can leave your money alone for a while
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Interest rates on savings accounts and...
My great-grandfather was a blue-collar worker whose 2 favorite savings tricks are still helping my family put away money
Alesha Billie's great-grandfather advised saving a few dollars from each paycheck, no matter what. It helps build a pot of cash for when you need it.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it's to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it...
rsvplive.ie
Christmas Bonus 2022: Payment date, how much is it, who is eligible and how to apply
The highly anticipated Christmas Bonus payment is around the corner, and with the cost of living and energy crisis, people will be eager to make use of the additional welfare payment. Each year, the Christmas Bonus is an extra payment given to people on long-term social welfare. Here is everything...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Business Insider
In 9 US states, a divorce could mean losing half of everything you own
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. If you're unable to decide how...
Business Insider
My wife and I used to spend every penny, but making a plan for sudden job loss changed how we deal with money
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My partner and I have already...
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
Women, Divorce and Retirement: I’m in Control of My Life and Financial Health
“Maureen” of Ohio has found her post-divorce lifestyle to be financially, emotionally, and mentally fulfilling. Here’s how she achieved these goals. How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. While my income was cut in half after the divorce, I was finally in charge. While I had...
Gen Zers are taking on more debt, roommates, and jobs as their economy gets worse and worse
If you're racking up credit-card debt and missing payments right now, you're not alone. It all falls against the backdrop of a looming recession.
Business Insider
My husband and I are paying more for life insurance now than we ever have, but we're happy to spend $342 a month for peace of mind
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My husband and I had a...
‘Sigh of relief’ for pensioners as triple lock is confirmed for next April
Retirees are heading for a 10.1% increase to the state pension from next April, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the triple lock is being protected. Delivering the autumn statement, Mr Hunt said the Government will fulfil its pledge to protect the triple lock, meaning that the state pension will increase in line with inflation.
psychologytoday.com
Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
psychologytoday.com
Growth Requires Unlearning as Much as Learning
Growth and aliveness require a commitment to not just learning but unlearning—letting go of behaviors that no longer work. Unlearning isn't like learning. It isn't merely additive—adding new habits to your repertoire. It's stopping a certain behavior. We don't upgrade the way computers do. We have to continually...
psychologytoday.com
Buddhist Precepts Reduce Stress and Buffer Depression: Study
Along with 10 "perfect virtues" known in Pali as Pāramitās, Buddhists observe an ethical code known as Pañca Sīla, or "Five Precepts." Observing Buddhism's Five Precepts involves abstaining from killing, stealing, telling lies, sexual misconduct, and taking intoxicants. Living by a moral code is associated with...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?
Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
psychologytoday.com
Listening to the Advice of Experts May Save Your Life
I have never been a compliant person. As a child, I was rarely openly rebellious, but I was also rarely compliant. I was the sneaky type. I behaved well when I was watched, often fooling adults into thinking I was a “good kid” because I did my chores and helped out around the house. But, when I was out of the gaze of my parents, I would often circumvent the rules and do things that would have gotten me into trouble if they found out.
Americans head into the holiday season with record credit card debt
With everything nearly 8% more expensive than last year, shoppers are paying with credit cards to buy gifts during the holidays. But, Americans are heading into the peak holiday season with record debt as they face high-interest rates on missing payments. Experts recommend prioritizing 0% balance transfer cards and consolidating your debt as strategies to save.Dec. 4, 2022.
psychologytoday.com
A 'Damp' Approach to Drinking Is Becoming Popular
A “damp” lifestyle is one where a person consciously cuts down on drinking, which is a form of harm reduction. This approach runs the risk of failing, which may exacerbate a person’s problem. Some people will move from a “damp” lifestyle to an abstinent one.
Comments / 0