Britney Spears musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ lands 2023 Broadway premiere

Britney Spears fans singing “ Gimme More ” are getting just that.

A musical inspired by the Princess of Pop is coming to Broadway in the summer of 2023 — and it could drive fans crazy .

“Once Upon a One More Time” will debut at the Marquis Theatre on June 23 following previews, which will start on May 13.

The comedy will integrate the “Crossroads” star’s eclectic pop music hits with classic storybook characters like Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and more.

Spears’ songs including “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic” will be included in the show.

Casting has yet to be announced. The premise was originally conceived by the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC; it premiered in December 2021 and, due to high demand, extended its limited run.

The production was billed as an “uproarious musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and reclaiming your own happily ever after.” In it, according to the official description, “beloved classic fairytale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, longing for a new story.” When a “rogue fairy godmother” pops in for a visit, the gathered gals discover that “there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss!”

The show will be produced by James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold and directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid.

The production mixes Disney characters with Spears’ musical catalog.

The musical was set for pre-Broadway run in Chicago in 2019. However, the show was delayed until 2020 and later postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The pop star is not personally involved in the show; however, a representative told the Reporter that all of the musical selections are licensed and approved by their publishers and songwriters.

Many of the pop singer’s hits will be featured in “Once Upon a One More Time.” John Salangsang/Invision/AP

The “Gimme More” crooner attended an early reading of the play in 2019 and gave her stamp of approval, calling it “a dream come true,” according to Playbill.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” she said.