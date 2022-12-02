This Bellingham man has the brightest boat on the bay

Looking for somewhere to get a glimpse of holiday lights?

You’ll want to check out Bellingham Yacht Club’s Holiday Magic Lighted Boat Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, along Bellingham’s waterfront.

About 20 boats participate every year, decorated with lights and playing holiday music.

The parade is also a competition and many of the participants decorate their boats with thousands of lights to try to win.

Dan Ringler has won the competition for the last couple of years and he is upping the ante this year, with 7,000 LED lights — and hundreds of zip ties — adorning his boat, Seahome.

“It takes me hundreds of hours,” Ringler said.

Dan Ringler stands in front of his boat, Seahome, Thursday, Dec. 1, in Bellingham. Seahome is decorated with about 7,000 LED lights for the annual Bellingham Yacht Club lighted boat parade. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

He’s got blue, green, red and white lights, some of them twinkling. Many are in the shape of trees, bows and stars. He even has lights that look like a waterfall on the front of the boat.

“It’s fun and I enjoy it. But it’d be nice to do it in July. This is freezing!”

A panel of judges determines the winner each year, who gets a plaque and bragging rights.

The best viewing spots are the Fairhaven Cruise Terminal, Boulevard Park and Taylor Dock, according to Jane Bright of the Bellingham Yacht Club.