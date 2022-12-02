ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Vikings final score prediction

Week 13 may be a non-conference matchup for the New York Jets, but it sure isn’t a game that’s not important for the Jets. With a chance to distance themselves from the New England Patriots in the AFC East, which will boost their playoff chances, the Jets head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Jets steal a win in the dome up north?
atozsports.com

Eagles’ new veteran is already teaching one rookie valuable lessons

The Philadelphia Eagles have a few rookies that you can tell still have a lot to learn. But, one new veteran in Ndamukong Suh is teaching one of the rookies some valuable lessons. If you watched college football last year, you probably loved Jordan Davis. He is huge, and frankly...
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Titans vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Eagles prediction and pick. Tennessee comes into Sunday’s matchup fresh off a loss to Cincinnati yet still holds a three-game lead in the...
AllTitans

Titans-Eagles Inactives

Jeffery Simmons will play once again after being questionable. Elijah Molden can’t string together appearances.
Yardbarker

2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make

After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
NBC Sports

Weak link no more: Eagles special teams responds

During the week, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay talked about looking himself in the mirror, trying to figure out how to get his units to play better. It can’t feel good to be the weak link on a great team. That’s what the Eagles’ special teams units have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy