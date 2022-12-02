ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Clemson Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Is Reportedly Transferring

Clemson is going to have a new starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point between Dec. 5 and Jan. 18. Uiagalelei has been the Tigers' starting quarterback for the last two...
NESN

Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion

Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
247Sports

RB Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska

New Orleans (La.) KIPP Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes decommitted from Nebraska on Monday morning, he tells 247Sports. He gave a verbal to former interim coach Mickey Joseph on Nov. 1. "First off, I would like to thank the coaches and staff that recruited me during this process,"...
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini land Louisville transfer defensive back

Illinois has added its first transfer of the offseason. Louisville defensive back Nicario Harper announced his commitment to Illinois on Saturday. Illinois offered Harper a few weeks ago and visited him in person this week. "First of all I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to...
Yardbarker

Rebels Lose Commitment From Safety Marvin Burks Jr. - Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
LSUCountry

Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly

The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte wrestling defeats Gering in Clash in the Commons

Cold weather may have forced the North Platte wrestling team to move its season-opening outdoor dual with Gering indoors, but it didn’t stop the Bulldogs from pinning their opponents over and over again during a 55-18 win over Gering. North Platte won by fall in five matches, including the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy