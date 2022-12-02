Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Plano residents encouraged to participate in holiday light display
Plano residents are encouraged to participate in the city's annual lighted display in downtown Plano next to Lathrop Park. Individuals, families, organizations, or businesses can make a donation to the city to have access to power at the site. Plano Alderman Barb Nadeau says anyone can participate. Anyone interested can...
star967.net
Star 96.7’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway
Star 96.7 is doing their Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway teaming up with local businesses to give you a chance to win some great prizes worth hundreds of dollars!. Each weekday, listen from 6:00a to 6:00p for Santa’s sleigh bells and a Ho-ho-ho for your chance to win!
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby
Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
MyStateline.com
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
Pop-Up Craft Fair Coming To Popular Rockford Shopping Center
The Edgebrook Center is thrilled to announce its Last-Minute holiday pop-up is back again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Last-Minute Market is a free, indoor arts and crafts pop-up event happening just two weeks before Christmas. Local artists, crafters, and bakers offer last-minute gift options while giving shoppers the convenience and excitement of shopping, dining, and supporting local businesses this holiday season.
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
oakpark.com
What the Heck is Broasted Chicken? The Great Escape, Schiller Park
When we first moved to Oak Park in the final decades of the twentieth century, George’s Family Restaurant had painted on their awning the words “Broasted Food.” At that time, we weren’t sure what that meant. More recently, when I called George’s to ask if they still had Broasted food on the menu, the person who answered the phone seemed not to know what the heck I was asking about.
Pet stores in Batavia and St. Charles could lose their license to sell puppies
Two suburban businesses could lose their license to sell puppies, as a result of a new state law. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said it wants to revoke the dog-dealing licenses of a Batavia Petland store and The Perfect Pup in St. Charles.
Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
starvedrock.media
Downtown Ottawa Lights Up Again For Chris Kringle Market
The weekend has arrived meaning the Chris Kringle Market is back open in downtown Ottawa. There are dozens of vendors staked out in huts in the Jordan Block along with activities for the kids like crafts, carriage and train rides and visits by Santa in and around Washington Square. You can event bring your pets to get a picture with Santa on Sunday in Ottawa.
Buffalo Grove murders: Friends raise money to send remains of mother, 2 daughters to family
Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia were found dead last week, along with Kisliak's husband and his mother.
fox32chicago.com
Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Comments / 0