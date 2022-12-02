ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PS5 and Game Pass in 2023

By Josh Broadwell
 2 days ago
Monster Hunter Rise is finally Wirebug-swinging its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, including Game Pass for console and PC, on Jan. 23, 2023, nearly two years after Capcom released the RPG on Nintendo Switch. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also play Rise anywhere via cloud gaming.

This marks the first time a Monster Hunter game will be available across all current platforms, including PC via Steam.

Rise will launch with all content up to Version 10, which includes several monsters that were unavailable when the game first released and the proper ending for single-player mode. Sunbreak, Rise’s first major, paid expansion, will be available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms at a later date, sometime in spring 2023.

On Xbox Series X and PS5, you can choose between 4K visuals and up to 60fps or drop the resolution down to 1080p and push the frame rate up to 120fps. The PS5 version also includes support for the DualSense’s adaptive triggers, though whether this is for all weapons or just a few is slightly unclear. Capcom’s rundown only mentioned feedback for Sword and Shield users and Gun-related weapons.

Bear in mind that if you’re playing on PS5 and want to take part in multiplayer, you’ll need a PS Plus subscription of some kind.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

