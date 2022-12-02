Read full article on original website
Related
Families warned to check Christmas trees for clumps and remove them immediately
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree. With the start of December marking...
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Experts Reveal 'Perfect' Date To Put Your Christmas Tree and Decorations Up
Nearly 80 percent of Americans say putting up their Christmas decorations early "gets them in the holiday spirit."
If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
housebeautiful.com
What Is the Meaning Behind an Upside-Down Christmas Tree?
Over the last few years, we've noticed one topsy-turvy holiday decor trend that doesn't seem to be going away: Upside-down Christmas trees have become a major holiday decor trend (and no, it’s not a nod to the Upside Down in Stranger Things…). They’ve popped up everywhere from hotels to homes to art institutions—including London’s Tate Britain museum, which featured an upside-down Christmas tree with gold leaf roots hung from a glass ceiling in 2016, and a Karl Lagerfeld-designed version in the lobby of the Claridge’s hotel circa 2017. Ariana Grande hopped on the trend in 2018, as did Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.
CNET
Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
Recycled Crafts
How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree
This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.
So Apparently Flex Seal Works Amazingly at Preventing Your Household Items From Shedding
The viral hack we never knew we needed!
therecipecritic.com
Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
Costco Just Brought Back 2 of Its Most Popular Holiday Bakery Finds — But the Price Looks a Little Different
Finding the perfect holiday dessert isn’t just a pie-in-the-sky notion. At least that’s what @Costcohotfinds told her 913K Instagram followers when she posted some pretty big news. And I do mean big. Seasonal pies have returned to the bakery at Costco, and they are huge. The caramel-y, nutty...
Shopping for a Christmas tree this holiday season? Here are tips to pick the best one
Each year approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S.
Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.
