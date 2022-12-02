Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Meet active Mesquite community member Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan
Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan has been serving the Mesquite community for several years. From the PTA to the Planning and Zoning commission, Dharmarajan has played an active role in helping Mesquite become a better place. How have you gotten involved with the Mesquite Community?
Wylie High School Junior starts his own lawn care business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mowing the lawn is a chore many teens try to avoid, but for Jonathan Ramirez, Wylie High School junior, it’s how he is investing in his future, one lawn at a time. While balancing school, soccer, and a summer job at a car wash, Jonathan quickly realized he needed a job […]
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know the Allen Fairview Chamber's programming and special events director Terri Martinez
Terri Martinez came on board the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce as a programming and special events director in September. Being a member of the chamber through different businesses, she has had experience understanding the business side of working with a chamber. How did you get involved with the Allen...
starlocalmedia.com
See how the Allen Americans are giving back to the community this season
As the season of giving continues, the Allen Americans are giving back to the community. The Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation supports the region in a multitude of areas including granting scholarships to students, working with nonprofits and local businesses to help those in need and providing a free night out to local organizations to say “thank you."
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement
McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced the morning of Friday, Dec. 2 that he will be retiring from his role. "After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire," he stated in a letter to the community that was published to Facebook. "It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Many people ask the question, 'When will you know that it’s time to retire?' It’s my belief that there is no magic sign or perfect time. You just know."
bestsouthwestguide.com
Superb Woman: Hon. Dr. Janice Ingram
DeSoto, TX - Dr. Janice Ingram served as a member of the DeSoto ISD Board for 12 years; six as President and two as Board Secretary. For two of those years, she was the only African American and female member. Under her leadership, the largest bond program passed by the...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet John McConnell, President of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association
John McConnell is president of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA), which was officially formed in 2016. To date, the organization has fundraised over $50,000 for the department, which has helped cover things that officers needed. TCCPPA has also helped update the police department gym, providing special rowers and elliptical bikes to help the officers stay as fit as they can during COVID.
Frisco ISD Permanently Removes Books From Libraries For The First Time
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco ISD has been in the process of reviewing over a million books in its library since May, removing 10 books from school shelves between February and August. At a meeting on November 30, the board voted to permanently remove five more books for the first time.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Drags Dallas County Down in Texas Metro School Rankings
An analysis of Texas Education Agency (TEA) data indicates that Dallas County comes in dead last among the Lone Star State’s top six big-city counties when it comes to public schools’ student achievement scores, and it looks like Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is responsible for the dismal ranking.
advocatemag.com
Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School
Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office prepares to crown winner in No-Shave November campaign
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) You may have noticed members of the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department growing beards this month as several peace officers participate in No Shave November, a 30-day journey in which participants forgo shaving for a good cause – the fight against cancer. The...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue
Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
fox4news.com
'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown. Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road. Some told police a man was...
starlocalmedia.com
See which local businesses are celebrating ribbon cuttings this month in Frisco
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Refresh Frisco. The ceremony is scheduled for noon Dec. 6 at 124 Rose Lane Unit 405 (Entrance 2).
Brief lockdown lifted at Argyle High School
Argyle High School was locked down for about 10 minutes late Thursday morning due to two separate student behavior incidents. All students are safe, and the campus has resumed its regular schedule, according to a news release from Argyle ISD. One incident resulted in an injury to an administrator, who...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina's downtown events bring visitors to local businesses
One year ago, Traci Miller remembers being a “spectator” at Celina’s Christmas on the Square event. The lease had just been signed on her future business in downtown Celina, and the dream of opening her shop, Terramania, on Pecan Street was close to becoming a reality. As a result, in during the city’s 2021 iteration of its Christmas on the Square event, she was a visitor taking in the sights.
North Texas cities intervening to help offenders predicted to repeat crimes
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It may sound like the plot of a science fiction movie, but police departments in two North Texas cities have launched new programs trying to predict who's most likely to commit future crimes."We're trying to take efforts before that next incident occurs," explains Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan.Garland Police Department this year started assigning points to repeat offenders in their areas, using a formula developed by criminologists to try to figure out who's at highest risk to re-offend.Dallas Police will soon follow."There is a point system. Crime involving weapons for example would receive higher points," said Chief Bryan.His...
