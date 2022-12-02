Prince's NFL Player Props: Miles Sanders, Matt Ryan and more Week 13 picks

OK, so I’m batting .500 over the last couple of weeks. Not terrible, but definitely not something I’m prepared to settle for either.

My record won’t even out until I start stringing together some winning weeks, so that’s what we’re aiming for here.

The problem in Week 12 is that I bet against Jalen Hurts again, and that hasn’t worked out for me all year. So this week we’re going with the bold strategy of betting against…Miles Sanders, his teammate coming off a season-high of rushing yards.

What can I say. I’m a glutton for punishment. Let’s get into Week 13.

Week 12: 3-3

2022 record: 27-38

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Over 46.5 receiving yards (at Las Vegas Raiders)

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Yes, this line is very high for a running back. But Ekeler is averaging 45 receiving yards this season and just received 15 targets a week ago, which isn’t even his season high.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: Under 21.5 receiving yards (at San Francisco 49ers)

AP Photo/Doug Murray

And this number is very low for a tight end. But Gesicki isn’t a real factor in this offense any more. He only has three catches over the last three games.

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars: Over 62.5 receiving yards (at Detroit Lions)

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

I’m expecting some fireworks in this game, and no player receives more looks in the Jags passing game than Kirk. He’s averaging 65 yards on the season.

Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos: Under 54.5 rushing yards (at Baltimore Ravens)

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Though Murray is coming off a season-high 92 yards, that was just his second time eclipsing 50 yards in six games with the Broncos. The first since his team debut.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts: Under 223.5 passing yards (at Dallas Cowboys)

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

If Ryan eclipses this number, that’s probably a bad sign for the Colts. They’ll want to keep the ball on the ground and shorten the game. Ryan hasn’t hit this over since being re-inserted into the starting lineup.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles: Under 61.5 rushing yards (vs. Tennessee Titans)

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Sanders is having an outstanding season, but Tennessee is a lot stronger against the run than the pass. This feels like a game Jalen Hurts is going to have to win through the air.