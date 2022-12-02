Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
Top Speed
2023 Tesla Model 3: Performance, Price, And Photos
With over one million units sold since 2017, the Tesla Model 3 has not only become the best-selling electric car of all time but also the 9th best-selling car globally last year. The Model 3 is to Tesla what the Model T was to Ford. Its success has generated huge amounts of revenue and elevated Tesla from a boutique EV maker to mainstream manufacturer with a market cap of one trillion dollars last year.
CAR AND DRIVER
BMW Expands into Hydrogen Power with Fuel-Cell SUV Based on the X5
The BMW iX5 hydrogen fuel-cell SUV is now entering low-volume production and will begin testing in select regions next spring. Based on the regular BMW X5, the iX5 is retrofitted with a fuel-cell stack, an electric motor and battery, and a new floor to fit its hydrogen tanks. BMW believes...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The electric Hummer isn't as great for the environment as you might think — and it proves not all EVs are created equal
The GMC Hummer EV creates more emissions than other electric vehicles and is, in many ways, a supersized gas guzzler for a new era.
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
Tesla Finally Delivers Semi After A Three-Year Wait
PepsiCo has formally taken delivery of its Tesla Semi all-electric trucks this past Thursday, following a three-year wait. The delivery event was livestreamed on Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, at a formal ceremony near the Tesla factory outside of Reno, Nevada. Musk, ever the showman, drove one of the three Semis in front of the gathered crowd at the factory.
torquenews.com
Tesla Unveils V4 Supercharger With 1000KW Capability, 3X Current Density & Will “Be Used For Cybertruck”
At yesterday's Semi delivery event, Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the company's next-generation V4 superchargers. According to Tesla, the V4 supercharger can charge at 1000KW and has 3 times the current density. However, even more impressively, Elon Musk has also shared that the V4 supercharger "is going to be used for Cybertruck."
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
US News and World Report
Honda Begins Producing Fuel Cell EVs for 2024
Honda recently announced an all-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the all-new Honda CR-V. This forward-thinking vehicle will be made at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, and is part of Honda’s previously announced goal for battery electric vehicles and FCEVs to represent 100% of its lineup by 2040.
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF
This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
The Little Car Company Takes Another Step Toward Becoming The Next Big Thing
The Little Car Company has announced that it will be launching a Series B funding strategy as a result of its immense market demand. Those not familiar with the brand may recognize some of its creations such as the Ferrari Testarossa J. You may also recall the nifty Aston Martin DB5 Junior kitted with faux-headlight-mounted machine guns. Essentially, the company specializes in miniature replicas of some of the world's finest classic cars, all powered by electricity, and all fully drivable and licensed by the manufacturers.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
Bentley Tests Its First Production Batur In A Gorgeous Purple
Bentley is gearing up to go electric but before it does, the UK automaker plans to go out with a bang. Earlier this year, the 2023 Bentley Batur debuted at Pebble Beach with the most powerful twin-turbocharged W12 yet. This gas-powered swan song produces 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, and only 18 lucky customers will have the opportunity to purchase one for $1.95 million.
CarBuzz.com
