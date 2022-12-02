ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 6:42 a.m. EST

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat. ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country. They will choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or instead opt for Republican football legend Herschel Walker. Tuesday's runoff concludes a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The outcome will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In last month's general election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the second round of voting.
GEORGIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

First-ever California offshore wind auction nets more than $400 million so far

An example of the type of tethering equipment used offshore in deep water. photo credit: United States Office of Efficiency and Renewable Energy The first auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California's coast netted bids reaching $402.1 million Tuesday, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction -- the first on the West Coast -- includes five sites about 20 miles off Morro Bay and Humboldt County, totaling 583 square miles of deep ocean waters. The leases from the federal government are the first step in a years-long regulatory process that could culminate...
CALIFORNIA STATE

