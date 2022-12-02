Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 6:42 a.m. EST
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat. ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country. They will choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or instead opt for Republican football legend Herschel Walker. Tuesday's runoff concludes a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The outcome will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In last month's general election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the second round of voting.
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
First-ever California offshore wind auction nets more than $400 million so far
An example of the type of tethering equipment used offshore in deep water. photo credit: United States Office of Efficiency and Renewable Energy The first auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California's coast netted bids reaching $402.1 million Tuesday, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction -- the first on the West Coast -- includes five sites about 20 miles off Morro Bay and Humboldt County, totaling 583 square miles of deep ocean waters. The leases from the federal government are the first step in a years-long regulatory process that could culminate...
Complex
Elon Musk Addresses Reports of Twitter Being Under Investigation for Converting Office Space Into Bedrooms
Elon Musk has addressed reports of Twitter having turned office space into sleeping quarters, namely taking issue with word that authorities in San Francisco may be investigating such developments. According to a Forbes report on Monday, employees were met this week with what the publication’s sources billed as “modest bedrooms...
