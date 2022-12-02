Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
How To Sell A House With Solar Panels
You may have installed solar panels on your home thinking it would increase the value of your home and save you on energy costs. But did you ever think of how Massachusetts Home Buyers will perceive a solar system when it comes time to sell?
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
ConnectiCare to pull out of CT’s fully insured small group market
ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. “ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said in...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 1, 2022
“The weather here in RI has made getting out to the tog grounds difficult, but if you can find a weather window you are sure to get some nice fish. Cod fishing is the same, find the right weather and get out to some deeper structure and you’ll find some really nice fish.
whatsupnewp.com
Gale Warning is in effect for Narragansett Bay on Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island coastal waters, and Massachusetts coastal waters. The warning, which is in effect from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, December 3, warns that strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOT provides weekly Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 update
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today provided its weekly update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. “Bridge rehabilitation and demolition will continue along Route 138 for the overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Weather permitting, a shift is scheduled for installation along Route 138 eastbound at the overpass bridges overnight on December 12, and a new traffic pattern with the opening of the new Connector Road, also overnight on either December 15 or 16. Additional travel advisory information will be sent out prior to this work. The new Connector Road will be striped, excavation for drainage and wetland work will continue near JT Connell Highway and the new Connector Road, and we’ll also install Rapid Flashing Beacons for the pedestrian crossings at the roundabout. Mast arm work will occur site wide, the wood rail installation near the cemetery will continue, as will grading and installation of the stone base at the rail track adjacent to the shared use path. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to guide vehicles through all work zones.”
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
Eyewitness News
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a northeastern state known as the “Bay State” due to the popular bays located along the Atlantic Coast. You may be familiar with the bays, capes and beaches along the coast like the Massachusetts Bay, Cape Cod and Ipswich Bays. But besides the stunning bays the state also has amazing lakes, both natural and man-made that are some of the cleanest lakes in the country. Often the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes but that is not always the case. Cool deep lakes in Massachusetts offer excellent fishing opportunities and are a major source of drinking water. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Massachusetts!
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Mass. Good Neighbor Energy Fund now open to all eligible households
The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state launched its annual “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign drive with a kickoff breakfast recently that also featured special recognition of a GNEF volunteer. GNEF, which is now open to all eligible households, helps...
Medical marijuana cards are now free in Rhode Island
The start of recreational sales means changes for the medical marijuana program in Rhode Island.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT WITH CARMAX OVER THE DISCLOSURE OF SAFETY RECALLS
(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. and 35 attorneys general that will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles. Connecticut will receive a payment of $20,589.46 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement.
Will Connecticut’s utility watchdog get the power to stop electric rate spikes?
Starting in January, Connecticut residents face increases of as much as 50% in their monthly electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing surging ongoing global demand for natural gas.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Updates to Connecticut Bottle Bill Provisions Taking Effect Jan. 1
On Jan. 1, 2023, a major upgrade to Connecticut’s bottle bill goes into effect per legislation approved in June 2021: Deposits will be added to hard seltzer, hard cider and most non-carbonated beverages not currently covered in the program. Container Recycling Institute data indicate this will lead to in a 13% increase in overall beverage unit coverage.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Comments / 0