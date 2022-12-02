No. 8 UConn men’s basketball rolled to its ninth win of the season Thursday with a convincing 74-64 victory over Oklahoma State. With the win, the Huskies are the only 9-0 team in the country and are set to jump into the top five in the AP Poll ahead of their road matchup with Florida next week. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the Huskies’ win over the Cowboys.

