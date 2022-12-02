Read full article on original website
theuconnblog.com
No. 3 UConn women’s basketball falls to No. 7 Notre Dame, 74-60
No. 3 UConn women’s basketball dropped its first game of the season Sunday afternoon after falling to the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 74-60. Azzi Fudd suffered an apparent right knee injury in the first half after Aaliyah Edwards fell into her after being fouled. She went into the locker room and eventually re-entered the game, though she did not play in the second half.
UConn going to bowl game for 1st time since 2015
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Huskies are going to a postseason game for the first time since 2015, the University of Connecticut announced Sunday. The team will play the Marshall University Thundering Herd on Dec. 19 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, held at Coastal Carolina University. Kick-off will be at 2:30 p.m. and air on […]
theuconnblog.com
2024 No. 5 recruit Allie Ziebell commits to UConn women’s basketball
UConn women’s basketball picked up its first 2024 commitment: Allie Ziebell, a guard rated by ESPN as the No. 5 player in the class of 2024. Ziebell, a 5-foot-10 product of Neenah, Wisconsin, received an offer from the Huskies in August and visited along with the team’s 2023 commits at First Night in October. She never publicly announced a list of finalists. She plays for Neenah High School and Wisconsin Flight Elite on the EYBL circuit.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: UConn basketball programs ranked in the top 10
(WTNH) – It may only be early December, but both UConn basketball programs are raising eyebrows. The men and women are both ranked in the top 10. The women are third and this is familiar territory, but they are doing it without their star, Paige Bueckers, who is sidelined for the year with a knee injury.
theuconnblog.com
UConn football heading to the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Marshall
UConn football received a sunny reward for its 2022 season: a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Reports of this news emerged Sunday afternoon before head coach Jim Mora officially told his team. The game will occur on Monday, December 19th, and will feature a matchup against the Marshall Thundering...
theuconnblog.com
Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball’s win over Oklahoma State
No. 8 UConn men’s basketball rolled to its ninth win of the season Thursday with a convincing 74-64 victory over Oklahoma State. With the win, the Huskies are the only 9-0 team in the country and are set to jump into the top five in the AP Poll ahead of their road matchup with Florida next week. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the Huskies’ win over the Cowboys.
theuconnblog.com
Photo gallery: Providence Friars @ UConn Huskies women’s basketball - 12/2/22
Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Sénéchal both had 18 points to lead the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 98-53 Big East win over the Providence Friars at Gampel Pavilion on Friday night. Photo ©: Ian Bethune.
WCVB
Here's who won this year's Massachusetts high school football Super Bowls
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The high school football season has come to an end in Massachusetts, with eight teams taking home a state championship trophy from the home of the New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium played host to all eight Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association football state championship games, known in...
Western Massachusetts Division 1 state football championship game
Western Massachusetts will be represented in the Division 1 state football championship game on Saturday, capping a truly dominant season for Springfield Central.
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats
The number of cases using CT's "red flag" law has increased sharply since June 1, and police are using it more to deal with suicide threats.
Here Are The Top 5 Holiday Treats In Each Northeast State
What are your favorite Christmas/Holiday treats that you simply CAN NOT live without each and every year? For me, the treat that needs to happen each year, bar none, is my fiancee's masterly made sugar cookies. They are a delicious and decadent way to celebrate the season, just as it is intended.
Discipline in Connecticut public schools needs to change
Almost half of suspensions in Connecticut schools are for minor offenses. That's depriving kids of much-needed time in the classroom.
rew-online.com
FNRP Add Bishops Corner to Connecticut Portfolio
First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) today announced the addition of Bishops Corner to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. This 259,104-square-foot asset marks the vertically integrated real estate firm’s expansion in Connecticut and continues its nationwide growth in the open-air retail property sector. Bishops Corner is anchored by a...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Senator Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested the...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
ABC6.com
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
