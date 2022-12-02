Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
SkySports
Tyson Fury Fury dominates Derek Chisora to stop him in 10 rounds and retain WBC heavyweight title | 'Usyk you're next!'
Tyson Fury dominated Derek Chisora to defend his WBC heavyweight title in 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday night. It was a dominant performance from Fury. He subjected Chisora to sustained punishment until finally, with nine seconds left in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave it off.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury net worth: Gypsy King's salary and PPV earnings ahead of Derek Chisora boxing rematch
Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in April 2022 was another extravagantly lucrative night in the career of the British WBC champion. The fighter known as 'The Gypsy King' has used his fists to embark on a meteoric rise that has...
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk to stay out of the ring in London: ‘I’ll Deebo that motherf—ker’
Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may be in attendance for Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with Derek Chisora later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the Ukrainian fighter better not enter the ring or “Gypsy King” might pop him one.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing fight
Tyson Fury returns following a short retirement to face a familiar foe in Derek Chisora. The WBC heavyweight title is on the line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury is 2-0 against Chisora. He is also the heavy favourite, as Caesars has him as the -2000 favourite. Despite a...
ng-sportingnews.com
What's next for Tyson Fury? Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua loom large after win over Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury rounded off 2022 by winning his second UK stadium extravaganza of the year, this time against old friend Derek Chisora. The Gypsy King's dominant sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte in April served as a celebratory homecoming at Wembley after his exploits against Deontay Wilder in the United States.
Itauma wraps up in hooded jacket during ring walk on Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard to combat freezing weather
A boxer on the undercard of Tyson Fury's clash with Derek Chisora was so cold he came to the ring in a woolly JACKET. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the shock trilogy fight between the old rivals - who fought in 2011 and 2014. The undercard fighters lit...
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold
Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
BBC
Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
BoxingNews24.com
Twelve Current and Past Heavyweight Champions!
By Ken Hissner: This article isn’t putting the twelve current and past heavyweight champions in order, but you can. Let’s start with the current two champions WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk. The other 10 are Joe...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez on Josh Taylor: “I’ll knock him out”
By Scott Gilfoid: Teofimo Lopez wants to fight WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor if he gets past challenger Jack Catterall in their rematch in January. It’s fair to say that the lions Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez have spotted age & vulnerability in Taylor, and they’re ready to finish him off once they get their hands on him.
ng-sportingnews.com
Boxing schedule 2023: Dates, division, location for best upcoming fights
Following a boxing schedule in 2022 that featured great fights like Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 2023 is looking to continue the momentum. Like the previous year, there is a lot to be excited about in boxing. Major title fights will take place that...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly beats Williamson
Last night, it was Josh Kelly’s (12-1-1, 7 KOs) world and we were just living in it. A flawless performance from the Sunderland man saw him make light work of a tremendously gifted opponent in the dethroned Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs). However, the British Super Welterweight Championship is making its way to Sunderland with ‘PBK’ after a truly phenomenal performance, scored 118-110, 119-109 and119-111 by the judges, live on Channel 5 from the Utilita Arena, Newcastle.
MMA Fighting
Kevin Holland transported to hospital after suffering broken hand in loss to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson
Kevin Holland ended his night at UFC Orlando with a trip to a local hospital. The always-exciting welterweight fell to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a memorable main event clash but then needed to seek treatment after suffering a broken hand early in the fight. According to his manager...
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ last night
UFC Orlando went down last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., featuring a welterweight match up that saw Stephen Thompson defeat Kevin Holland via fourth round technical knockout after “Trailblazer’s” corner threw in the towel prior to the fifth round (see it here). In further action, Sergei Pavlovich knocked out Tai Tuivasa in just 54 seconds (highlights). In addition, Rafael dos Anjos strangled Bryan Barberena in the second round via rear-naked choke (video here).
Comments / 1