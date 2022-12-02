ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wedding: Haim – Stone

The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
New Jersey 101.5

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
baristanet.com

Montclair Literary Festival Hosts Jon Meacham, Thursday, December 8

Montclair, NJ – For its final event of the year, Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival is excited to host Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and #1 New York Times best-selling author Jon Meacham in an online conversation about his new book And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle on Thursday December 8 at 7pm (EST). Jon will be in conversation with Rutgers University professor and political historian Louis Masur.
rew-online.com

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
rew-online.com

Allure 258 Surges to 75% Leased in East Orange, NJ

Allure 258, the new lifestyle-driven rental building that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood in East Orange, NJ with bold architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
wrnjradio.com

Hometown Holiday Event brings crowds, holiday spirit to downtown Hackettstown (VIDEO)

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hundreds of people turned out Friday night to kick off the Hackettstown Business Improvement District‘s Hometown Holiday Event, which runs through Sunday, December 4. The event kicked off at 5:00 p.m. with carriage rides, an open house at the Hackettstown Historical Society, and...
brownstoner.com

5 Historic Houses Shimmering With Holiday Decor to Visit This Season

If a relaxing holiday escape is in the cards, you can step back in time and get some seasonal inspiration at one of New York’s many historic sites. We’ve rounded up five houses outside of Brooklyn that have festively decked their period rooms and are offering special tours and programs.
Renna Media

Gift and Thrift Boutique to host Christmas Sale

The Gift and Thrift Boutique will host a great Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Holiday Sale includes All Things Christmas with hundreds of items at great prices. Also, the church will present a grand display of over 50 Nativities created in...
New York Post

King Curtis was the greatest musician you’ve never heard of

As more than 1,000 people began arriving for the noon service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Lexington Avenue and East 54th Street, they couldn’t help but see the sign at the entrance. “Soul is the feeling of depth, the ability to reach someone. It’s being part of what today is all about . . .” the message began.
insidernj.com

‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice

NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...

