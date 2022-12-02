Butte Cobras' contest with Louisana Drillers to start NA3HL Showcase

Read full article on original website
Northern Edge hockey drops pair at Simley Spartan Turkey Tourney
Skating into the season for the St. Francis/North Branch boys hockey co-op, Northern Edge dropped a pair of games in the Simley Spartan Turkey Tourney. Northern Edge opened the year by falling 5-2 to Simley on Friday, Nov. 25, at Veterans Memorial Community Center before falling 9-1 the following day to Dodge County back on the same ice. In the first game the tournament host Spartans jumped all over Northern...
Going to Acrisure Arena? There's a few things you should know beforehand
Want to take your family or a group of friends/co-workers to a concert, show or Coachella Valley Firebirds game? First, there are a few things to know before you make your plans: Where Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Road, Thousand Palms, California 92211. ...
Bison Advance to FCS Quarterfinals, Huskies Shut Out UND
The St. Cloud State, CSB, and University of Minnesota hockey teams notched wins to secure weekend sweeps on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild earned a shootout win, the CSB, SJU, SCSU, and Gopher basketball teams all came out victorious, the Bison football team trampled Montana to advance in the post-season, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out Alexandria, while the St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Wilderness for the series split, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Thunder. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to earn their first conference title since 2017 when they close out a three-game home stand against the Jets, and the University of Minnesota men's basketball team will begin Big Ten play against Purdue.
