Butte Cobras' contest with Louisana Drillers to start NA3HL Showcase

The St. Cloud State, CSB, and University of Minnesota hockey teams notched wins to secure weekend sweeps on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild earned a shootout win, the CSB, SJU, SCSU, and Gopher basketball teams all came out victorious, the Bison football team trampled Montana to advance in the post-season, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out Alexandria, while the St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Wilderness for the series split, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Thunder. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to earn their first conference title since 2017 when they close out a three-game home stand against the Jets, and the University of Minnesota men's basketball team will begin Big Ten play against Purdue.

1 DAY AGO