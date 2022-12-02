ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Report: California Leads Nation on Energy Efficiency

California – for the second year in a row – has established itself as the leading state for clean energy standards and efficiency, according to a report released on Tuesday. [. SEE:. 10 States That Produce the Most Renewable Energy ]. The findings from the American Council for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Minnesota Nurses Reach Tentative Deal With Hospitals to Avoid Strike

(Reuters) - The union representing thousands of Minnesota nurses said on Tuesday it had reached a tentative agreement with hospitals on a new contract that, if approved by members, would resolve a labor dispute without a threatened strike. Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas who staged...
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Polish Man Who Vanished at Party Found Dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — A Polish man who vanished last weekend after attending a party at a Chicago bar was found dead early Wednesday in Lake Michigan, officials said. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach about 1:55 a.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy