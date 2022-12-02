Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
New house bill could ban semi-automatic weapons, raise age of gun ownership
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — New legislation was introduced by Illinois Democrats on Thursday that could ban assault weapons in the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act, or HB5855, was introduced by House Firearm Safety & Reform Working Group Chair, State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). Rep. Morgan, who represents Highland...
WAND TV
Illinois Pork fights hunger by donating to food banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) has donated nearly one million pounds of pork as part of their Pork Power donation program. On Thursday, IPPA President Elect, Chad Leman, was joined by Illinois Corn Marketing Board Director, Dale Haudrich, and staff members from the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the Illinois Soybean Association at Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal to donate over 11,000 pounds of pork processed by Steidinger Foods.
WAND TV
Local doctors encourage proper immune health
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are promoting immune health this winter — especially with COVID, the flu and RSV still circulating. Dr. Nupur Verma is a family physician with HSHS Medical Group. He said a person's diet plays a key role in making sure their immune system is in tip-top shape.
WAND TV
Dangerous wind gusts expected today and tonight across central Illinois
(WAND Weather) — Gusts of 50 miles-per-hour are possible this afternoon into early Saturday morning. Today, those winds will be warm and southerly. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low-to-mid-50s. Strong winds switch to the northwest tonight and colder air blows in with lows in the 20s.
WAND TV
Christmas trees look different this year. Here's why.
MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Kelly Aylesworth and her husband have operated the North Fork Tree Farm in Mt. Pulaski for over 30 years. But this year, they’ve noticed the trees look a little different. On average, the pine and fir trees are shorter in height. She said drought...
