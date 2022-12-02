SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) has donated nearly one million pounds of pork as part of their Pork Power donation program. On Thursday, IPPA President Elect, Chad Leman, was joined by Illinois Corn Marketing Board Director, Dale Haudrich, and staff members from the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the Illinois Soybean Association at Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal to donate over 11,000 pounds of pork processed by Steidinger Foods.

