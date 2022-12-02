Read full article on original website
Related
‘There’s a lot of nice people out there:’ Decatur man hosts holiday bike drive
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, many kids in Central Illinois had their Christmas wish granted, a new bike. James Bond of Decatur started spreading his generosity this summer after decorating a bus stop on Maryland Street near the Walmart in Decatur. After connecting with many people there, he knew he had to do […]
Family displaced, 4 pets died in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
WAND TV
Local grinches steal holiday decorations in Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Keith Smith took over his grandfather's tradition and turned it into much more for the holidays. Him and his husband host 'Lighting Up the Croft' every year. Smith says it takes around eighty hours and thirty thousand lights to decorate his entire yard. "It was originally...
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
WAND TV
Governor Oglesby Mansion to host Christmas Tea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The historic Governor Oglesby Mansion will be hosting Christmas tea on Sunday, December 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The mansion will have full holiday decoration along with afternoon tea, cookies, and punch. In addition, there will be two Open Houses for visitors to see the...
Christmas thieves hit Urbana overnight
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The grinch came early to one Urbana neighborhood. Homeowners woke up this morning to find some of their Christmas decorations missing. It happened near Ridge Park Road and Myra Ridge Drive. One man caught the theft on camera. First you see the thief’s car pull up and stop. A minute later […]
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Dept. investigating garage and house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night. CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday. The fire started in...
WAND TV
WAND's 13th Annual Spirit of Giving today
(WAND) — Thanks to everyone who donated to WAND's 13th Annual Spirit of Giving. We collected 6,142 toys!. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on the 2nd at WAND from 7 a.m....
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
No one hurt in Champaign house fire caused by smoking material
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family house fire on Thursday. At approximately 10:24 a.m., crews reported the fire on the 600 block of E. Eureka St. had begun to extend to the siding of the home. They quickly extinguished the small fire with a single hose line. They said […]
WCIA
Huge Construction Sale at Champaign Jewelers
Construction sale at Champaign Jewelers is in full swing! – New designers arriving this week include AGI and Jye featuring beautiful color gemstones amazing designs. Construction sale, up to 50% off in stock items. 25% off all New Featured designers!. 2223 S Neil St, Champaign, IL, United States, Illinois.
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
wglt.org
Bloomington group offers a solution to the housing shortage, and it's not new subdivisions
Housing developments have been sprouting up and in around Bloomington-Normal to address a housing shortage. But a group interested in urban planning says new subdivisions are not the answer. Noah Tang, a history teacher at Bloomington High School, founded the Bloomington Revivalists. He said the group believes economic vitality and...
Overdose medicine coming to U of I campus, available in vending machines
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A life-saving medicine is more accessible on the University of Illinois campus now thanks to the Illinois Department of Human Services. In a Massmail to the campus community, Awais Vaid, Director of McKinley Health Center, said an IDPH distribution program is putting NARCAN at several campus locations to treat an opioid […]
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka police looking for missing teen
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
