ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16-year-old sentenced for killing teenage girl in January double shooting

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0jVVYjG100

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a teenage girl in a double shooting.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the 16-year-old defendant, with his co-defendant, unlawfully entered a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo.

Once inside, the defendant, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, shot two teenagers with an illegal "ghost gun."

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, died at the crime scene. Another victim, a 19-year-old male, was taken to ECMC and treated for an arm injury.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree on Oct. 11, 2022.
His co-defendant, 20-year-old Vincent Manirakiza, was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, as an accomplice liability for his role in the homicide. Manirakiza was also indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree.

If convicted of the highest charge, Manirakiza will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He continues to be held without bail.

Comments / 4

Related
News 8 WROC

Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
Shore News Network

16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo teen who was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl inside her home in Buffalo might spend the rest of his life in prison. The suspect’s name was not released by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison. As part of a coordinated effort with a co-defendant, the juvenile offender unlawfully entered a home located in the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. With an illegal “ghost gun,” the juvenile offender shot two teenagers inside a home when he was The post 16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 On Your Side

Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
WBEN 930AM

Teen admits to stabbing classmate

A 16-year-old Buffalo girl pleads guilty to an assault charge in connection with a stabbing at a school. She stabbed another multiple times with a knife during a fight in September.
96.1 The Breeze

3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center

Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
chautauquatoday.com

Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek

A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Ripley Dirt Bike Theft

A Jamestown man was charged Saturday for the theft of a dirt bike reported in Ripley back in June. New York State Police charged 22-year-old Cortland J. Hepfner with felony Grand Larceny and felony Burglary. The complainant stated an unknown person had gained access to a Klondike Road garage through...
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
Niagara Falls Reporter

Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
2 On Your Side

25-year-old man dies after overnight shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man died after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old who was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation

A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy