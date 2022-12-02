Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
PlayStation Plus’ December games are Mass Effect and a new multiplayer brawler
Two huge sci-fi role-playing games — the remade Mass Effect Legendary Edition and 2021’s post-apocalyptic BioMutant — are on tap in December for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. They’re joined by the Dec. 6 launch of Divine Knockout, a multiplayer fighting game that arrives to Windows PC (via Steam) the same day.
ComicBook
Xbox Leaks Major Game Ahead of Reveal
Xbox has accidentally leaked a new game ahead of its reveal, but unfortunately, it has leaked next to no details about said game, which is presumably coming to Xbox Series X|S, and possibly Xbox One as well. The leak comes straight from the Microsoft Store, but there's no name. How do we know it's a major release? Well, there are two tells.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
ComicBook
Popular New Steam Game Finally Dethrones Modern Warfare 2 as Top Seller
After being in the number one slot of the Steam "Top Sellers" list since its launch on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been dethroned not by one game, but two games. The number two game is currently Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which came out on November 30 to a generally warm reception. And the number one game came out today, and that game is The Callisto Protocol. And if you're wondering how good the PC version, well only 36 percent of over 6,000 Steam user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Negative" rating. That said, while it seems most that are playing it on PC aren't enjoying it, largely due to the plethora of performance issues, this isn't stopping it from selling. It's been in the number one spot -- ahead of the aforementioned pair of games, and Marvel's Midnight Suns and Need for Speed Unbound rounding out the top five -- for the entire day.
ComicBook
Nintendo Shuts Down RPG Making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down the services of one of its RPGs, making it 100 percent unplayable. Typically, when Nintendo publishes a game it's for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. However, it does release a few mobile games here and there. So far, it hasn't had a ton of success with the platform, but it does have a few success stories here and there. This game is obviously not one of these examples though. If you're wondering why Dragalia Lost is no longer playable it's because the game has been shut down completely.
ComicBook
Popular PS4 Game Only $1.99 for Limited Time
A popular PS4 game is only $1.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new promotional sale on the PlayStation Store. The PSN deal is set to run until December 22, so there's plenty of time to nab the game for just two dollars. That said, if you don't like horror, the deal probably isn't going to interest you. In the modern era, horror is one of the more underserved genres and that's because horror games don't typically sell very well unless they are a big and established IP. In 2013 though, a survival horror game from a smaller independent studio by the name of Red Barrels caught everyone off guard. If you were playing games in 2013 or in 2014 when the PC game came to PS4, you'll know the name Outlast, one of the most popular horror games of the last generation that went on to sell millions of copies and produce a series by the same name.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
The Witcher Remake will be open-world, which is good — and bad
Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red announced that The Witcher Remake will be an open-world game, unlike the original title. That could help the game feel more like The Witcher 3, for better or worse.
Dr Disrespect says one word got him banned from Warzone 2
Controversial YouTuber/banned Twitch streamer/video game developer Dr Disrespect has revealed exactly what he did to earn a ban in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2. The Call Of Duty community was baffled - shook, even - to discover that Dr Disrespect, real name Herschel Beahm, had been banned from Activision's shiny new battle royale after just a few days.
Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date – Gameplay, Story, and Details
Hello Neighbor 2 will attempt to right the wrongs that its predecessor had, but will it be able to give fans a second fright? Here are all of the details you need to know about Hello Neighbor 2, including release date, gameplay, features, and story. Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date:...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
ComicBook
Fortnite Chapter 4 Brings Major Upgrade to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has officially started today, and as expected, this means a vast number of overhauls have now come with it. Not only has the iconic battle royale island received another facelift, but Epic Games has also added a new Battle Pass that contains the likes of Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer. And while all of these new additions are great in their own way, Fortnite players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC are perhaps getting the biggest boost from Chapter 4's release.
dotesports.com
Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture Event roundup: Chapter 4 coordinates, leaks, and story teasers
Whenever a Fortnite season or chapter ends, another one follows. Each iteration is as unique as it gets, as the ending live event dictates the future course of the game’s storyline. Considering Fortnite’s Chapter Four is due for a Dec. 4 release, fans are counting down the minutes to...
Digital Trends
Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, minus cross-platform saves
Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20, 2023. It’ll land on Xbox Game Pass as well. Cross-saving will be limited though, as players won’t be able to take their data between every platform.
Comments / 4