Mashed

Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season

Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Thrillist

Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
