Ameer Abdullah, former Nebraska RB, urges Husker fanbase to get behind Matt Rhule, program
Ameer Abdullah wanted to express how much he is supporting this new era in Nebraska football. Abdullah played for Matt Rhule at the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Abdullah had 136 yards rushing and 272 yards receiving that season for Carolina. Abdullah vouched not only for the kind of coach Rhule is, but the person the Nebraska HC is as well.
Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
Justin Fields Has Most 20+ Mph Carries in a Season Since 2018
Fields has most 20mph carries in a season since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded his eighth 20+ mph carry of the season on Sunday during his 56-yard house call in the first quarter of the Bears-Packers game. He reached 20.15 mph during the touchdown run,...
FOX Sports
Heisman watch: Did Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett eclipse Caleb Williams?
Ballots are due Monday and the votes will soon be tallied. In one week, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed. Only a few contenders, all of whom are quarterbacks, remain in a race that was wide-open for most of the season. And with championship week now complete, the most outstanding player in college football might already be apparent.
Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
Johnson did not appear in any games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons after suffering an ACL injury as a freshman.
Falcons rolls past Chiefs, remain unbeaten
The Volunteer Falcons brought their unbeaten record south to Cherokee High School Friday night and stayed perfect with a 64-43 victory over the Chiefs. The Falcons (7-0) jumped out to a 9-0 advantage, forcing the Chiefs to call two early timeouts. Colton McLain scored the Chiefs’ first basket ay the 5:30 mark of the quarter. The period featured a dunk by Falcon Cason Christian, Blake Head hit two 3-pointers to help the Falcons lead 19-12. ...
Brian Hartline visits key Ohio State wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss
COLUMBUS — Ohio State has taken full advantage of the contact period on its opening day. The Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Brian Hartline returned down to South Florida on Friday and visited consensus five-star wideout Brandon Inniss. Inniss is the No. 3 rated wide receiver and the No....
