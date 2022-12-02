Browns vs. Texans preview; assessing the Cavs: Jeff Lloyd, Lance Reisland, Sam Amico on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Justin Reid apologizes to Hayden Hurst after loss to Bengals: ‘I didn’t give the proper respect’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Chiefs tight end Justin Reid apologized to Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst after his team lost 27-24 on Sunday night. Reid said he was going to “lock him (Hurst) down, straight up” last week, but confused Hurst’s name with Tyler Higbee, a tight end for the Rams, and Tee Higgins, Hurst’s teammate.
Top Takeaways: Deshaun Watson's debut was a dud but Browns truck Texans 27-14 with 3 TD returns
Deshaun Watson’s Browns debut left much to be desired but three returns for touchdowns - a punt return, fumble return and a pick-6 - gave Cleveland a 27-14 win over the Texans.
Paul Pierce bumps the Cavs down a whole tier after calling them title contenders last month: ‘They slowing down’
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been winning games at a very consistent pace recently, but that hasn’t stopped former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce from moving them down a peg in his personal rankings. Around the middle of November, Pierce declared that the Cavs were among the few teams that...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, game stats as Deshaun Watson makes debut for Cleveland
Watson returns from suspension and will play for first time since 2020 season. Deshaun Watson, who was sued by 25 women for allegations ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault, is making his first NFL start in 700 days on the road against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13. Watson last played in Week 17 of the 2020 season in the Texans 41-38 home loss against the Tennessee Titans. The former 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason for a six-pick package that included three first-round picks. Following the trade, he signed a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million extension with Cleveland, giving him the largest fully-guaranteed contract in league history.
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
Jacoby Brissett will be hard for the Browns to keep; no in-season coaching changes expected; and more: Browns Insider
HOUSTON — Jacoby Brissett has exceeded expectations this season and did more than his share to try to hand a playoff contender over to Deshaun Watson. What’s more, he’s one of the few truly “great” leaders I’ve covered in my many years on the beat.
Cowboys plan full OBJ Day in, around Dallas next 24 hours
Call it Odell Beckham Jr. Day in and around Dallas, where the Cowboys kicked off a schedule of events Monday
Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki helped off field vs. Texans, carted to locker room
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, one of the emerging bright spots on the Browns defense, left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the fourth quarter. He was helped to the sideline by the training staff and was carted to the locker room. Takitaki was injured on a...
Browns head to Houston without David Njoku but with their starting corners: Berea Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. They’ll do so without tight end David Njoku, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. The good news is cornerback Greg Newsome II is back after missing two games with a concussion while Denzel Ward, who sat out practice on Thursday after his hamstring tightened up, returned Friday and will play.
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
Glenville’s OHSAA football title achieves top goal to ‘Win states and make the city happy’
CANTON, Ohio -- Cleveland’s city schools have an incredibly rich winning tradition. Since its creation in 1904 Cleveland’s Senate Athletic League schools have won 156 state championships. From basketball and track and field to wrestling, baseball and even gymnastics, Cleveland’s city schools have won hardware in almost every...
Glenville wins first OHSAA state football championship, 26-6 vs. Cincinnati Wyoming in Division IV final
CANTON, Ohio — Year after year, Ted Ginn Sr. has sent teenagers from his football teams to college. Those teenagers suiting up for him now at Glenville helped him win its first state championship Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton with a 26-6 victory vs. Cincinnati Wyoming in the Division IV title game.
The Browns beat the Texans, but Deshaun Watson looks rusty. Should we be concerned? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Texans on Sunday, 27-14, but it certainly didn’t feel like a game to get excited about. We break it down on our Orange and Brown Talk postgame podcast. Mary Kay Cabot joins Dan Labbe to talk about what she saw from Deshaun...
College Football Playoff set: Underdog Ohio State, relieved TCU, and Alabama’s unsuccessful case to make it
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
‘The work is just beginning,’ and what that means for Glenville’s state title defense
CANTON, Ohio — Glenville’s celebration had not even reached the buses for the trip back to Cleveland when Ted Ginn Sr.’s focus shifted from his first state football championship to what he always feels is the true task at hand. “The work is just beginning,” he said...
Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)
It is Saturday, December 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to travel to Houston for their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Because Deshaun Watson is returning to Houston in his debut with the Browns, there will be plenty of intrigued NFL fans following this game. Fan...
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
