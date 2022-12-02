T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Questionable for Falcons Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two surprise injury tags for Week 13.

PITTSBURGH -- In somewhat surprising news, the Pittsburgh Steelers will head into Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons with two players questionable.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and running back Jaylen Warren are the only players outside of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on the Steelers' final injury report. Watt was limited throughout the week with a rib injury, while Warren practiced fully but is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Witherspoon will miss another game due to his hamstring injury. He's played just once since Week 3.

Warren told reporters at the beginning of the week that he is cleared to play and didn't miss any practice time after missing last week. He'll now be a game-time decision in Atlanta.

Watt did not practice fully all week.

The Steelers did remove Najee Harris from the injury report after he returned to practice for the first time with an oblique injury.

