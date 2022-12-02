ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover's Schifsky, Mumm selected to USA Hockey rosters

Andover graduate Garrett Schifsky was among the players selected by USA Hockey for the U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario. The U.S. has won five of the last eight tournaments (2018, 2016, 2012-14).

All players currently compete in the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the U.S.

The U.S. will play a pre-tournament game against Canada East at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time on Dec. 9 at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario. Team USA will kick off tournament play at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 against Canada West.

The 2022 World Junior A Challenge field includes Canada East, Canada West, Czechia, Latvia, Sweden and the United States.

Schifsky, a forward, plays junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks and has committed to the University of Michigan.

To see the complete schedule and for full Team USA coverage, visit teamusa.usahockey.com/2022wjac.

Mumm picked for U18 National Team

Andover junior Cailin Mumm was named to the Team USA Under-18 Women’s National Team, which will compete in the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women’s World Championship, Jan. 8-15, 2023, in Östersund, Sweden.

Mumm was named to the State All-Tournament Team last winter for the state champion Huskies.

