ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Ringo Starr’s Drumming Earned High Praise From Elvis Presley’s Bandmate, and He Was 100% Right

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Ringo Starr was one of the best rock drummers of his era. He literally put the beat in The Beatles. Ringo suffered some down moments — he got replaced more than once when he struggled to play the drums — but those moments were few and far between. Not everyone praised Ringo — Paul McCartney savagely ripped Buddy Rich for his disparaging critique — but don’t put D.J. Fontana in that group. Ringo earned high praise from Elvis Presley’s drummer, who was 100% right in his assessment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pNJP_0jVVYN2900
Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Ringo Starr’s drumming earned raves from Elvis Presley’s drummer, D.J. Fontana; ‘You couldn’t have moved him with a crane’

Buddy Rich didn’t think much of Ringo’s timekeeping, but D.J. Fontana did. Elvis’ longtime kit man worked with Ringo during an early 1970s recording session in Memphis and said he’d never seen a more precise player. Fontana called the ex-Beatle one of the best he’d ever seen, writes Michael Seth Starr (no relation) in the Ringo biography With a Little Help.

“He’s one of the finest drummers. People say, ‘He don’t do a lot.’ Well, he don’t have to do a lot. He played that steady tempo. He was the glue for The Beatles; he put it together for them. That’s what they needed. That’s the whole secret of drumming. If you wanna do something fancy, go ahead and do it. If not, just play the beat,” Fontana said. “What amazed me, he never varied from that tempo. He had the greatest conception of tempo I’ve ever heard in my life. I have never heard anybody play that steady in my life, and that’s a long time.

“[H]e played that backbeat and never got off of it. Man, you couldn’t have moved him with a crane. It was amazing. He played a hell of a backbeat, man, and that’s where it’s at.”

Fontana realized right away generations of music fans discovered — Ringo was quietly one of the best rock drummers of any era.

Fontana’s high praise of Ringo’s drumming was spot on

RELATED: Ringo Starr Refused to Record a John Lennon Song That Turned Into a Top-10 Hit

Ringo once claimed he was no good as a drummer . His self-assessment was way off, and aside from Rich, many drummers understood his greatness. Overplaying was never his thing. Ringo’s style was all about playing in a manner that perfectly suited the song.

The Beatles ’ earliest songs were mostly simple pop songs. Still, Ringo fully displayed his skills for those willing to listen. A tune such as “Anna” from Please Please Me displays the signature Ringo flourishes that came later. He quickly closes his high-hat cymbal to mute it during the verses, then provides an appropriately delicate yet noticeable fill leading into the chorus.

Ringo added more complex elements to his beats as the Fab Four grew into their sound. He drops several subtle fills on Rubber Soul’s “Think for Yourself.” Meanwhile, “You Won’t See Me” would be far more boring if not for Ringo’s embellishments on the kit.

His one-of-a-kind playing on the B-side “Rain” and his stellar work all over Abbey Road cemented Ringo’s status as a praise-worthy drummer, something Fontana needed only a few minutes to understand firsthand.

Rich wasn’t a fan, but Ringo earned industry accolades that prove he had plenty of admirers.

He entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. Ringo joined Rich in a hall of fame the other Beatles had no shot at joining . Some of the best modern-day drummers, such as Dave Grohl and Questlove, joined Fontana in praising Ringo when he stepped into the RNR HOF.

The Beatles’ drummer never lost his down-to-earth attitude

RELATED: Ringo Starr and His Wife Lived like ‘Simple People’ According to a Beatles Insider

Ringo’s humility also struck a chord with Fontana. Elvis’ drummer expected an egotistical superstar but encountered a down-to-earth musician who was willing to take a back seat to the Memphis musicians he was playing with.

Humility never left Ringo, even when he achieved worldwide fame.

Paul and George Harrison were lukewarm (at best) when John Lennon brought Yoko Ono into The Beatles’ inner circle. The drummer had a genuinely pure Ringo reaction that John never forgot .
One musician who spent time with the Fab Four said Ringo was the most approachable Beatle because he lacked the pretense of John and Paul. Ringo Starr’s drumming earned high praise from Elvis’ timekeeper, but his demeanor was just as praise-worthy.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 2

Related
musictimes.com

George Harrison Last Words: Here's What He Told Ringo Starr Before His Death

Twenty-one years today, George Harrison of The Beatles died. On Nov. 29, 2001, Harrison took his last breath following his brave battle against cancer. His longtime friend, Gavin De Becker, delivered the news through a statement to The Associated Press (via CNN). Harrison went through a lot in the years...
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
DoYouRemember?

Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

234K+
Followers
122K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy