How BTS Fans Are Celebrating Jin’s Birthday in 2022

By Julia Dzurillay
 2 days ago

With Kim Seokjin’s military enlistment looming on the horizon, this might be the most important Jin Day yet. Here’s how the BTS ARMY is celebrating this Worldwide Handsome vocalist in 2022.

When is Jin from BTS’ birthday?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFV14_0jVVYJVF00
BTS sings Happy Birthday to Jin as they during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Kim Seokjin is also known as Worldwide Handsome Jin . He’s a singer, dancer, songwriter, and BTS’ lead visual. He’s also the oldest member of this K-pop group.

Jin’s birthday is Dec. 4, 1992. That means his international age will be 30, while his Korean age will be 31. That means this artist is a Sagittarius — the only BTS member with that zodiac sign.

How ARMYs are celebrating Jin’s birthday in 2022

As one of Jin’s last birthdays to be celebrated with the other BTS members and ARMYs, there are plenty of Birthday projects in the works for Worldwide Handsome Jin.

For this particularly impactful Jin Day, ARMYs released streaming goals for originals for the vocalist. That includes over 216 million Spotify plays on “Epiphany” and over 165 million Spotify plays for “Moon.”

There are even goals set for music on other platforms, like Soundcloud, and view goals for Jin videos on YouTube. Some goals have already been reached by Nov. 27, with ARMYs even creating a Spotify playlist specifically for the occasion.

Similar to other BTS members’ birthdays, Jin became the recipient of celebration billboards in major cities across the globe. One was even erected outside his home in Korea, with ARMYs hoping he’ll see the message.

Some Jin-themed charity projects have been months in the making. For Jin’s birthday last year, ARMYs donated money and spearheaded a dorm renovation project impacting migrants of youth in Don Bosco Makati. In November 2022, over 200 people gathered for the official ribbon cutting.

On Twitter, artists created headers specifically themed for this artist. As a nod to Jin’s BT21 character RJ, others raised money for an alpaca farm .

Jin will enlist in the South Korean military in December 2022

Last year, some ARMYs celebrated Jin’s birthday in person. This was thanks to the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts, where some fans even created moon-shaped covers for their ARMY bombs in honor of Jin’s solo song “Moon.”

As a birthday gift to ARMYs, Jin released “Super Tuna” in 2021, complete with choreography. A few months later, the artist debuted “The Astronaut,” performing it live at a Coldplay concert.

This year holds a somber tone, as Jin is confirmed to begin his mandatory military service beginning Dec. 13, 2022. That means he won’t be around for V’s birthday on Dec. 30, presumably serving for several months before ARMYs see him again.

“There’s the news that I didn’t want to see, but ARMY cannot come to the boot camp, as it could be dangerous and it will be crowded,” Jin said in a translated statement, according to Indian Express . “ARMY I love you.”

RELATED: BTS’ Jin Got Emotional During the Permission To Dance on Stage Birthday Surprise — ‘Wow’

