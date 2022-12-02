ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candice Bergen Spotted on the Set of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

By Andrea Francese
 2 days ago

It looks like Candice Bergen will appear in season 2 of And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City . Photographers spotted Bergen on the set of the famed series on Dec. 1. While HBO Max has not released any information about Bergen’s involvement in the series, we theorize that she’ll be reprising her Sex and the City role. Bergen famously portrayed Carrie Bradshaw’s Vogue editor, Enid Frick , in the original series and Sex and the City: The Movie .

Candice Bergen has been spotted on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

On Dec. 1, Photographers spotted Candice Bergen walking onto the set of And Just Like That… The HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City began filming its sophomore season in late September 2022. While there have been plenty of photos from the set, this is the first time fans are seeing a side character resurface this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJNVT_0jVVYFyL00
Candice Bergen | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bergen was seen walking across a street carrying a script. The 76-year-old actor wore a red jacket, blue sweatpants, and Ugg boots. She was all smiles as she headed to work. No other information about her involvement is available.

HBO is opting to keep Bergen’s involvement in the series quiet. Onlookers who spotted her on set don’t have further details about what Bergen will be up to this season, either. The famed actor was seen walking onto the set of And Just Like That… season 2 , but she was not captured filming with anyone else. It is also unknown if she’ll appear in more than one episode.

Enid was one character that fans hoped would return for ‘And Just Like That…’

The sudden appearance of Bergen on the set of And Just Like That… season 2 should make fans happy. Enid was one of the most discussed side characters in the months before And Just Like That… season 1 premiered. While the character didn’t show up in season 1, she’s clearly going to be featured in season 2. But what about the other heavily discussed side characters?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYpQa_0jVVYFyL00
Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

To date, at least one other beloved character that did not appear in season 1 is set to show up in season 2 of the reboot. This season, Aidan Shaw, Carrie’s former fiancee, will have a storyline. The decision came after John Corbett, the actor who portrays Aidan, joked about appearing in season 1. Fans went crazy when Corbett told Page Six that he would make a significant appearance in the reboot in April 2021. When the character was a no-show, viewers were let down. The show is reportedly ready to make that right. Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that Corbett would appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTfwS_0jVVYFyL00
Ben Weber | SGranitz/WireImage

RELATED: The ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot: Fans Hope to See 3 Side Characters in ‘And Just Like That…’

Skipper Johnston , another beloved character, still needs to make an appearance, though. Skipper was Carrie’s friend and Miranda Hobbes’ season 1 fling. While he didn’t appear in the later seasons of the original series, fans still remember him fondly and would like to see what he is up to. Thus far, it doesn’t look like he’ll appear. It certainly would be difficult to organically work him back into the storyline after he unceremoniously vanished so early on in the series.

