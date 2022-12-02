Read full article on original website
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
JPST: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the JPST ETF (Symbol: JPST) where we have detected an approximate $190 inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 44,2,6,00,,000 to 44,6,4,00,,000). The chart below...
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Kemper (KMPR) Divests Reserve National, Focuses on Key Areas
Kemper Corporation KMPR divested Reserve National Insurance Company and its subsidiaries to Medical Mutual of Ohio for $88 million in cash. The divesture will allow this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer to intensify its focus on its core capabilities. The transaction was announced on Aug 1, 2022. Based in Oklahoma...
First Week of April 2023 Options Trading For Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT)
Investors in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (Symbol: VGIT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the April 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 136 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the VGIT options chain for the new April 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Catalent (CTLT) Expands Facility Capabilities in Shanghai
Catalent, Inc. CTLT completed the expansion of its clinical supply facility in the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Shanghai, China. The project, which has significantly expanded the site area, enabled the installation of additional refrigerated (between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius) and deep-frozen (between minus 70 and minus 90 degrees Celsius) storage and secondary packaging capabilities to be expanded.
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2022: WDH, GS, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% higher. Waterdrop (WDH) was climbing past 6% after it...
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
HLNE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.99, changing hands as low as $69.07 per share. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
TD SYNNEX (SNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.63, changing hands as low as $97.21 per share. TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Daily Dividend Report: TJX,HIG,GEF,CNMD,DTM
The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023. The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend...
Wall Street Analysts Think CarParts.com (PRTS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Investors Should Retain Gol Linhas (GOL) Stock Now: Here's Why
The uptick in air-travel demand in Latin America, following widespread vaccination programs, bodes well for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes GOL. However, escalated fuel costs are limiting the bottom-line growth and emerge as a key downside. Factors Favoring GOL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand in Brazil is a huge...
