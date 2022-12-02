Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
No. 21 Notre Dame to meet No. 19 South Carolina in Gator Bowl, Irish QB spot open
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The 21st-ranked Irish will head to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and take on No. 19 South Carolina on December 30th. The Irish finished the year 8-4, with two wins over top 10 teams, similar to the Gamecocks (8-4) who also beat Clemson. Marcus Freeman...
22 WSBT
Syracuse outlasts Notre Dame in final seconds, 62-61
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Mike Brey and Notre Dame men's basketball stepped over one hurdle this week by upsetting No. 20 Michigan State and avenging its first loss of the season. But the climb continued with its first ACC game against legendary Head Coach Jim Boeheim and Syracuse.
22 WSBT
New bicycle trail to provide path from New Buffalo to Chicago
A new bicycle trail project will soon provide a path from New Buffalo to Chicago. A new, easier way to bike from New Buffalo to Chicago. It took the cooperation of three states for this project to come together. The trail head starts on the corner of Smith and Mechanic...
22 WSBT
"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"
We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb 12/3/22: Holiday Ginger Drops
Join Greg Leyes as he talks more about the wonderful selection of pre-made arrangements, or Ginger Drops, as they're called at Ginger Valley!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm Sat: 9am-4pm Sun:...
22 WSBT
Ice rink becomes newest addition to downtown Mishawaka
Thousands attended Mishawaka's Winterfest Saturday, but this year, it was celebrated downtown at the Ironworks Plaza. That was to help kick off something new to enjoy this season - the Ironworks Ice Rink. With new apartments, restaurants and businesses popping up in downtown Mishawaka, leaders of the city say it's...
22 WSBT
Popular Holiday Train passes through the area
A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
22 WSBT
Early morning police chase ends peacefully
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An early morning police chase that started in South Bend ended peacefully. It started at 3:46 a.m. Monday at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue. The chase lasted nearly 30 minutes, but ended less than a half mile away at the Burger King located in Town and Country.
22 WSBT
Local robotics center holds open house to encourage kids to enter STEM careers
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's E3 Robotics Center is encouraging students to learn more about the various STEM fields. The company held an open house Sunday that featured various competitions between robotics teams in a friendly environment. Each challenge was dedicated to studying critical thinking processes and encourage problem...
22 WSBT
Oh snap! The Gingerbread Jamboree has houses on display
You'll wish you could eat these houses at the Middlebury Then and Now Gingerbread Jamboree. Houses are already submitted for judging, but you can still view them now until Sunday, December 4 at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 Bristol Ave. Saturday they'll be open from 10-3 p.m. and 5-6...
22 WSBT
"Eleanor's Wish" brings a holiday musical gift to the Ghostlight Theatre
Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish-The Musical reminds children and adults of the importance of family and friends, and staying true to oneself. It takes place at the North Pole with the main character, Eleanor. She's a ragdoll who wishes for a best friend and to find a home.; with the...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death early Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A call early Saturday morning about a person down is now being treated as a suspicious death. South Bend Police arrived at the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. Details about this incident are limited, however the Violent Crimes Unit has taken...
22 WSBT
Photos with Santa and Christmas Cookie Exchange
Join the Plymouth Park Department this week and next weekend for two-holiday events. On Sunday, December 4 from 11-1 p.m., take free photos with Santa and enjoy crafts and cookies. This will be held at the Conservation Clubhouse, 720 Water St. Then, on Sunday, December 18 from 11-1 p.m. at...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Winterfest makes yearly return
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart was one of the cities that held their Winterfest Saturday. The Winterfest parade returned, complete with a tree lighting contest boasting 33 contestants. The ugly sweater run and stroll also made a return. With a market and merchant open house opportunities, there was no...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Cheeto loves being petted and won't turn your hands orange
He's a Pit Bull terrier mix who's 2 years old. Cheeto came into the shelter as a stray at the beginning of November. He'll probably not get much bigger as he's already 70 lbs. Lindsey Cuellar, the manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs.
22 WSBT
"How the Grinch Stole Pup-mas" holiday party
This year's theme is "How the Grinch Stole Pup-mas." The party is on Friday, December 9 at Bittersweet Pet Resorts - Niles, 2100 Weaver Rd. All dogs can get a picture with the Grinch and a holiday treat from Santa. Admission is $12.95 in addition to the daycare rate. To...
22 WSBT
Michigan City Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Michigan City Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police were called to the 700 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Police...
22 WSBT
Meet Santa's reindeer at the Ligonier Library
Come and meet Santa's helpers from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. You can pet the reindeer and get a photo with it. Children will be able to do a free Christmas activity and receive a free book. This event is free. For more information, you can go to the...
Comments / 0