SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT’S AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY CENTER TO HOST EDUCATIONAL EVENT FOR PERSPECTIVE STUDENTS
Who: Southern University in Shreveport (SUSLA) Aerospace Technology Center. When: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm. Where: SUSLA Aerospace Technology Center, 1520 Airport Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107. Shreveport, La. – If it’s in the air, Aviation Techs put it there! Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is...
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in TheRiot on the Red
Parkway finished runner-up in the annual TheRiot on the Red tournament Saturday at Parkway. Defending Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic won with 229 points. Parkway Black, one of three Parkway teams, scored 197.5. Haughton Red was third with 140.5. Haughton fielded two teams. Parkway’s individual winners were Christopher Bacot...
High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier, Airline, PCA win
Parkway, Bossier, Airline and Providence Classical Academy were all winners Friday night. Parkway defeated Haughton 72-59 on the final day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. The Panthers went 2-1 in the three-day event, improving to 3-2. Haughton went 1-2. The Bucs dropped to 5-5 overall. Chance Snell led Parkway...
High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline
The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles. Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater. Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added...
High school girls basketball: Haughton splits games in Ouachita Parish event
The Haughton Lady Bucs split games at Ouachita Parish Saturday, defeating the host team 53-39 and falling to Alexandria 53-52. Abbie Hooper scored 15, Skylar Branch 13 and Bella Hammond 11 against Ouachita Parish. Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 22 points against Alexandria. Hammond chipped in 13, and...
High school soccer: Bossier wins boys division in Bossier tournament
Bossier won the boys varsity division in the Bossier High School Futbol Classic with a 3-0 victory over Neville Saturday night at Tinsley Park. The Bearkats defeated North DeSoto 8-0 earlier Saturday and finished the tournament 4-0. Bossier (6-1-2) has won six straight and is unbeaten since losing to West Monroe 2-1 in the season opener.
High school wrestling: Annual TheRiot on the Red tournament set for Saturday at Parkway
The annual TheRiot on the Red tournament is Saturday at Parkway. Nine schools will be competing, according to TrackWrestling.com. Parkway has three teams, Haughton two and and El Dorado, Ark., two. Defending Division II champion Teurlings Catholic is also in the field along with Bossier, Byrd, Caddo Magnet, Evangel Christian...
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Haughton post victories
Cope, Benton and Haughton won games Thursday as the season hit the home stretch. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Rusheon 37-12 at Cope, Benton downed Elm Grove at Benton and Haughton edged Greenacres 30-27 at Greenacres. Cope improved to 8-0. The Lady Cougars lead Benton (7-1) by one game and...
