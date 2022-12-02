ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 13

Related
The Spun

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Suffered A Significant Injury

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was injured during Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams told reporters afterwards that he was in serious pain after popping his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah. The sophomore sensation likened the injury to "an old rubber band" snapping.
ABC4

#8 Utah to face #11 Penn State in Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off its second straight Pac-12 Championship, the Utah football team will face Penn State in the Rose Bowl January 2nd in Pasadena. Following its 47-24 win over USC, the Utes moved up to #8 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, while Penn State is #11. This will be […]
The Spun

Look: AP Poll Voter Getting Crushed For Controversial Ranking

Every so often, we see an AP poll voted called out for something on his or her particular ballot. Today, NJ.com's Brian Fonseca has caused some raised eyebrows with his decision to slot USC at No. 4 on his ballot while only putting Utah 18th. The Utes, of course, beat the Trojans 47-24 in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, and handed USC both of its losses this season.
AllTrojans

Oklahoma fans reveling in Lincoln Riley's latest defensive collapse at USC

Lincoln Riley quickly turned the USC Trojans into one of the best offensive teams in college football. But his defensive acumen continues to be called into question. The Trojans' woeful defense took center stage Friday night in front of a prime time national television audience in the Pac-12 football championship game. And it was ugly.
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To USC's Loss

Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
saturdaytradition.com

Kyle Whittingham delivers epic message to Ryan Day following win over USC

Kyle Whittingham did Ryan Day a huge favor on Friday. His Utah team upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship game to give Ohio State a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Whittingham sat down with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew after his team’s great win. Urban Meyer joked...
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has Message For Ohio State After USC Loss

No team enjoyed USC's loss to Utah more than Ohio State. After all, that result will most likely catapult the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff. Once the Trojans lost to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted a snarky message on Twitter for the Buckeyes.
onefootdown.com

USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes

The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
ocsportszone.com

Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2

It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
674K+
Followers
85K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy