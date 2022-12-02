Read full article on original website
USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was injured during Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams told reporters afterwards that he was in serious pain after popping his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah. The sophomore sensation likened the injury to "an old rubber band" snapping.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off its second straight Pac-12 Championship, the Utah football team will face Penn State in the Rose Bowl January 2nd in Pasadena. Following its 47-24 win over USC, the Utes moved up to #8 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, while Penn State is #11. This will be […]
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Every so often, we see an AP poll voted called out for something on his or her particular ballot. Today, NJ.com's Brian Fonseca has caused some raised eyebrows with his decision to slot USC at No. 4 on his ballot while only putting Utah 18th. The Utes, of course, beat the Trojans 47-24 in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, and handed USC both of its losses this season.
Lincoln Riley quickly turned the USC Trojans into one of the best offensive teams in college football. But his defensive acumen continues to be called into question. The Trojans' woeful defense took center stage Friday night in front of a prime time national television audience in the Pac-12 football championship game. And it was ugly.
Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
Kyle Whittingham did Ryan Day a huge favor on Friday. His Utah team upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship game to give Ohio State a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Whittingham sat down with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew after his team’s great win. Urban Meyer joked...
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
No team enjoyed USC's loss to Utah more than Ohio State. After all, that result will most likely catapult the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff. Once the Trojans lost to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted a snarky message on Twitter for the Buckeyes.
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
The former Saints coach think that highly of the current USC quarterback.
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
