Every so often, we see an AP poll voted called out for something on his or her particular ballot. Today, NJ.com's Brian Fonseca has caused some raised eyebrows with his decision to slot USC at No. 4 on his ballot while only putting Utah 18th. The Utes, of course, beat the Trojans 47-24 in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, and handed USC both of its losses this season.

20 HOURS AGO