FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm

Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
WASHINGTON STATE
kykn.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening

Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
OREGON STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
HAWAII STATE
MyNorthwest

Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond

Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
REDMOND, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Want to eliminate noise pollution? Let it snow

With snow comes silence … literally. A study by the University of Kentucky (UK) found that just a couple of inches of snow can absorb as much as 60% of sound as snow can act like a sound-absorbing foam — especially when snow is fluffy and freshly fallen.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

