FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
2 crashes into snow plows as WSDOT warns drivers about slippery roads
As the snow starts to melt and the normal Seattle winter rain returns, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reminding drivers to still slow down and use caution on the roads, specifically around snow plows. In less than 24 hours, two plows were hit in eastern Washington, prompting...
Puyallup Schools closed, others delayed as snow melt makes roads dangerous
The Puyallup School district says it’s canceling classes for all schools Monday because the roads are expected to be dangerous during the morning commute. All childcare and after-school activities are also canceled. Plenty of other school districts are starting classes two hours late this morning, including schools in King,...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
kykn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening
Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond
Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
5 rescued by Seattle firefighters from monorail after power outage
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the monorail losing power Monday morning, trapping several riders inside. SFD tweeted out at 8:35 a.m. Monday that the roads around 5th Avenue and Stewart Street would be closed as crews worked to restore power and rescue the five people stuck on the train.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
610KONA
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'
After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
Want to eliminate noise pollution? Let it snow
With snow comes silence … literally. A study by the University of Kentucky (UK) found that just a couple of inches of snow can absorb as much as 60% of sound as snow can act like a sound-absorbing foam — especially when snow is fluffy and freshly fallen.
Photos: First 2022-23 snow in Portland metro
Snow is falling over NW Oregon, and although not nearly cold enough to cause stickage, people are still getting out and enjoying the weather.
