CNN

Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff

Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
PopCrush

Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M

NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend

Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
Variety

From ‘Wait For U’ to ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Future Is Having a Fruitful, Collab-Heavy Year

The list of artists who benefited from Future’s Midas touch reads like a veritable who’s who of hip-hop: Megan Thee Stallion, Dreezy, Hit-Boy, Earthgang, NAV and Don Toliver are just a few of the talents to team with the Atlanta rapper this year. In January, Future combined forces with Gunna and Young Thug for the former’s single, “Pushin P,” an anthem that delved into the triumvirate’s playground of sex, money and drugs. The tune debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 7, and waves of fans tapped into the trend, incorporating Apple’s blue “P” emoji into Instagram captions. (It lands...
Black America Web

Giving Flowers Where They’re Due: Celebrating Ludacris With Our Favorite Songs & Features!

Very few artists in the music industry are more overlooked and underrated than Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. The Atlanta native wrote his song at the young age of nine years old. Three years later, he joined an amateur rap group. While attending Georgia State University (where he received an honorary degree from earlier this year), he studied music management. Before he dropped his debut album, Luda worked as an intern and then a DJ at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now Hot 107.9). It was while he was working at the radio station that he met super producer Timbaland. Ludacris was featured on Timbaland’s album Tim’s Bio: Live from da Bassment on the track “Phat Rabbit.”
Vibe

Ty Dolla $ign Eases Concerns With Statement Following Hospitalization

Ty Dolla $ign had fans concerned over the weekend after posting a cryptic selfie from a hospital bed on Saturday (Nov. 26). The Los Angeles native was the apparent victim of a skating accident, but provided minimal details on what exactly transpired. After being discharged, Ty shared a better explanation on his Instagram stories. “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more,” he wrote. More from VIBE.comSZA Drops Intense "Shirt" Teaser Starring LaKeith StanfieldBrandy...
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle Immortalized With First Wax Figure

Nipsey Hussle has had his legacy cemented once again, but this time in the form of a wax figure. “After 9 long months the birthing of a legend is now revealed!,” said Mr. Officials, the artist behind the work of art as he unveiled the realistic statue on Instagram.More from VIBE.comLeBron James' SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle's DocuseriesNipsey Hussle's Family Battling For Custody Of His 13-Year-Old DaughterNipsey Hussle's Beloved Grandmother Margaret Boutte Has Died The Ohio-based creator even detailed the process of making the slain rapper‘s wax figure and included key details like the intricacy of Hussle’s tattoos—which were...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chinx’s Posthumous Effort “CR6” Is Here Feat. French Montana, Offset, & More

Tomorrow (December 4) would’ve been Chinx’s 39th birthday. Unfortunately, the Coke Boys rapper didn’t live to see it but thankfully, his music lives on. In celebration of the special day, his estate accordingly shared Chinx Drugz 6 on Friday (December 2). The 12-song tracklist is markedly loaded...

