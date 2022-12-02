Very few artists in the music industry are more overlooked and underrated than Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. The Atlanta native wrote his song at the young age of nine years old. Three years later, he joined an amateur rap group. While attending Georgia State University (where he received an honorary degree from earlier this year), he studied music management. Before he dropped his debut album, Luda worked as an intern and then a DJ at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now Hot 107.9). It was while he was working at the radio station that he met super producer Timbaland. Ludacris was featured on Timbaland’s album Tim’s Bio: Live from da Bassment on the track “Phat Rabbit.”

